2025 NFL Draft: 4 reasons why the Bears selected Colston Loveland in the first round
One of the most shocking picks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft came courtesy of the Chicago Bears. With the 10th overall pick, the Bears selected a tight end, but not the one experts expected.
The newest Chicago Bear is Colston Loveland.
Here are four reasons why GM Ryan Poles made the pick.
Colston Loveland is a big play machine
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren got most of the hype for tight ends in the pre-draft process, but Loveland is no slouch. Over three years at Michigan, Loveland averaged nearly 13 yards per reception for a total of more than 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Cole Kmet needed a complement
Sure, the Bears already have Cole Kmet, but Kmet is a different kind of tight end than Loveland. He's a solid blocker and receiving option, but he's not as versatile as Loveland. The two of them together give Chicago one of the highest upside tight end rooms in the NFL.
Loveland is a Day 1 impact player
The 2025 draft was slim pickings when it came to players who can step into an NFL team and immediately contribute like a pro. At this point in the draft, Loveland was arguably one of the last such players available.
It's all about Caleb Williams
The elephant in the room for the Chicago Bears right now is that the futures of just about everyone in the organization hinge on quarterback Caleb Williams. He doesn't have to be the MVP in 2025, but if he doesn't show marked improvement, the future of this franchise looks dicey. So getting Williams as many weapons as possible was a smart move.