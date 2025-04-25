Bear Digest

Chicago Bears get slammed by Clay Matthews as 2025 NFL Draft begins

Lorin Cox

Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during against the Chicago Bears a game at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16.
Nov 12, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in action during against the Chicago Bears a game at Soldier Field. The Packers won 23-16.
The Chicago Bears don't pick until 10th overall in the NFL Draft, but their name was still the first to come up when the festivities began in Green Bay.

Commissioner Roger Goodell introduced a group of former Packers players as he came on the stage to open the draft, and Clay Matthews quickly commandeered the microphone to go off script.

In a bizarre moment, Matthews claimed to have gotten a message from President Donald Trump that he read aloud on national television: "The Bears Still Suck."

Goodell, the NFL and ESPN were all surprised by Matthews' interjection, but the crowd full of Packers fans reacted well to the trash talking.

Bears fans were obviously upset with the cheap shot, but Chicago can take solace knowing they are 1-0 at Lambeau Field in 2025.

A few more wins like that over the next few seasons will keep Packers like Matthews from being so brazen with their disrespect.

Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

