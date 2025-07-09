Bears' key defender on trade watch thanks to threatening rookie
The Chicago Bears' pass defense wasn't bad last season, but it wasn't great, either, ranking 16th in the NFL. In other words, smack dab in the middle.
The Bears definitely have some talented pieces in their secondary, such as cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Jaquan Brisker, but they also have some players that are not exactly developing like many expected.
The most guilty party in that department? Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Stevenson was viewed by many as a potential breakout player heading into 2024, but instead, he put forth a very disappointing showing, registering a 58.9 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, which certainly reflected his performance on the field.
Chicago didn't sign any top cornerbacks in free agency, but it did select intriguing UTSA alum Zah Frazier in the fifth round of the NFL draft, which definitely has Stevenson on notice going into the 2025 NFL campaign.
At 6-foot-3, Frazier possesses incredible size for the cornerback position, and during his final collegiate campaign, he racked up six interceptions and nine passes defended. The 24-year-old could be one of the biggest steals of the draft, and it could mean that Stevenson is now on trade watch.
Will the Bears move Stevenson this offseason? Probably not, but there is no doubt that his job could be on the line if Frazier has a strong training camp and preseason. That could then, in turn, lead to Stevenson possibly being dealt before the trade deadline in the fall.
Of course, much of that depends on how Chicago plays in 2025. If the Bears are winning football games, they probably won't want to mess with anything, but if they get off to a rough start and Stevenson struggles again, expect to hear the former second-round pick's name in trade speculation.