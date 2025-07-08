Why it appears Chicago Bears defensive line is being undersold
While there is excessive optimism over improvements made to the Bears' offensive line, the exact opposite situation exists on their defensive line.
A good many people could be missing out on what should be an obvious area of great Bears improvement over last year as they focus too much on edge rush sacks.
Too many people are staring at the trees without noticing the forest.
While the Bears' offensive line has probably been overrated by Pro Football Focus in fourth overall, and others have also joined this parade of premature accolades, the same site rated their defensive line only 18th.
To be sure, there are flaws. One is backup edge rusher because their current plans appear to be hoping Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson take steps forward before they determine if they should add a veteran free agent or the rotation.
However, coordinator Dennis Allen's front appears more than capable of starting the season fast.
Here are the reasons it appears people are sleeping on the Bears' defensive line.
1. Interior run defense
So much attention is paid to Montez Sweat's diminished sack total or how they can't be sure Dayo Odeyingbo is an answer at the other edge that the obvious way their defensive front is better gets ignored. It's that improvement which supercharges their run defense most. It's their run defense. Adding 3-technique Grady Jarrett gives them someone at this position more suitable for the scheme. They’re using Gervon Dexter in multiple positions, including this one. But Jarrett has the experience creating havoc in backfields.
Andrew Billings’ loss last year proved the knockout blow to a run defense already reeling from losing one of its best run-support players – safety Jaquan Brisker. Without Billings, the Bears lost a player who was ranked in the top 10 in pass rush win rate for his position, besides being monster to run defenses. Teams ran all over the Bears’ defensive front as they fell in yards allowed per rush from fifth to 29th. Adding back Billings after his torn pectoral muscle, Garrett as 3-technique and Dexter possessing another year experience after making a good jump last year will restore their run defense. The run defense puts the pass rush in advantageous down-and-distance to come after the quarterback.
Add in how Odeyingbo’s strength looks to be setting a stout edge against the run and the Bears should be forcing teams to pass against their defense’s strength and that’s their pass coverage.
2. Montez Sweat rebound
Sweat’s 2024 pass rush totals of 5 1/2 sacks, 22 pressures and 12 quarterback hits were abysmal compared to 2023 when he had career bests of 12 ½ sacks, 40 pressures and 25 QB hits. They can't have this from a player who has their biggest cap hit.
In Sweat’s case it goes beyond facing more double-team blocks and the less effective Bears run defense leaving him with fewer chances to go after the QB. He had three different in-season injuries, and he played through those by missing one game. He had toe, shin and ankle injuries, the shin injury being a particularly painful one. Healthy now and in a scheme known for producing sacks and pressure, Sweat only figures to gravitate back to the norm of better production.
3. Interior rush
Jarrett makes their pass rush better on early downs. His ability to penetrate on early downs works both for the run and the pass rush. His age (32) and an ACL injury two years ago get cited as reasons to doubt Jarrett but the narrative he lost a step appears shaky. While he did struggle initially as all players do coming out of an ACL tear, by season’s end Jarrett had returned to his normal playing levels.
His sack totals never were a key for him but his quarterback hits climbed back to 12, which is roughly his career average. His nine tackles for loss is ahead of his career average. The 18 pressures were above his 16.75 average for the last four seasons, though not what they were when he was in his prime at the age of 27. He did this in a mediocre Falcons defense ranked 23rd in yards allowed. Jarrett, in a better defensive situation, can bolster the Bears’ pass rush on early downs.
Then there was the improvement shown by both Billings and Dexter as pass rushers who rated top 10 in defensive line pass rush win rate through much of the season.
"Everybody talks about these speed rushers off the edge, but really it's about the interior pocket pressure that you have to have," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "That allows guys like Montez Sweat to be able to have some success coming off the edge.”
4. Scheme
Allen’s scheme produced pass rushes ranked top 10 in sacks over six straight seasons. The Bears already had climbed from 30 to 40 sacks and into the middle of the pack from the bottom thanks to Sweat. Allen’s defense emphasizing pressure will only improve the front. Offensive lines will be facing varied looks on the defensive front, as well as a greater use of blitzes, and it’s only going to increase the pressure on blocking.
5. Versatility
Beyond the actual mechanics of the scheme, the Bears have personnel with ability to line up at different positions along the line. The addition of Shemar Turner and also Odeyingbo are examples of players who are like Dexter—they can start a play in different spots and create mismatches. When a line has this, they also have built into the mix.
6. The Bears offense
Also, known as, thanks for all the help.
It has to be better now under Ben Johnson.
Last year the defense gave more than 20 points or more one time in the first seven games. That’s an accomplishment in this league regardless of opposition. All they had to show for it was a 4-3 record and a loss to Washington. The offense couldn’t hold up its own end and it eventually pressured the defense into collapse.
They had given up 18.7 points a game even with their terrible performance in Arizona. Then the collapse occurred following 10 games from the lack of offensive support. They gave up 26.1 the final seven games and lost all but one.
There is no doubt the Bears defense underachieved last year, the line in particular, but changes made over the past two seasons in both coaching and personnel allow for a rapid bounce back.
