All-NFC North Team: Next target point for Gervon Dexter is respect
No Bears draft pick on the defensive line has made the Pro Bowl since Henry Melton.
He made the Pro Bowl for the 2012 season and was drafted in 2008. Melton was selected by GM Jerry Angelo, four GMs ago.
The On SI voting for All-NFC North defensive tackles reflects how ineffective the Bears have been at identifying and drafting defensive line help.
They didn't earn one of the top two defensive tackle spots, but there is hope with younger players, especially with Gervon Dexter. He placed third in the voting.
For this reason, Dexter' third season is so important both for his future and the organization. They must establish the ability to draft and develop their own defensive linemen and believe Dexter is on the verge of that breakthrough.
"It's hard to compare because I've only been with him now for, what, seven weeks, eight weeks?" coach Ben Johnson said as minicamp ended. "But, I can tell you this, just from afar, having called plays against him, he was a guy that really came on last year. You could feel it.
"With (Andrew) Billings being out last year (torn pectoral muscle), you could feel him (Dexter) grow into just a little bit more of, 'Hey, I need to step up here.' And you could see it. You can see it on the tape. There was growth. There was more production, particularly in the pass-rush game. I think what we've seen here from the D-line room, as a whole. We've seen a lot of guys that are pushing, they're growing."
Dexter earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade for any starter on the Bears defense who wasn't a defensive back but like Johnson said, if there is a need for improvement it is more against the run than the pass. Dexter made only four tackles for loss while he had 23 pressures, 19 quarterback hits and five sacks.
It's that lack of run-stopping progress that led to the acquisition in free agency of Grady Jarrett.
The hope by the Bears is they won't need to bring in outside help at so vital of a position in the future.
Both of the defensive tackles who made the first team were players drafted and developed by their current NFC North team.
Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions
It's questionable whether the Bears will face the Lions' top defensive tackle threat in Week 2. He is expected to miss the opener while rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered late last season.
McNeill had a change to his career path come two years ago.
"Motivated by the desire to play more, McNeill changed his diet and attacked his offseason, which has increased the amount of snaps he can play and the damage he can do to opposing offenses," wrote Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron. "McNeill earned his place amongst the Lions' core, which was solidified by him signing a four-year, $97 million contract. He has become an increased pass rush presence over the course of his career, and has the versatility to play in multiple positions along the defensive line."
Now in his fifth year, McNeill has 11 1/2 sacks and 22 tackles for loss but has missed seven games over the last two years.
Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
The Bears always have trouble with Clark, even if he is coming off of a season unlike most he's had.
Coming off a 2023 when he had 7 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 16 QB hits, Clark didn't seem to take immediately to what the Packers were doing on defense.
"In 2024, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley implemented an attacking style," Green Bay Packers On SI's Bill Huber wrote. "Clark was excited for what it could mean for his career. Instead, he had one sack, four tackles for losses and five quarterback hits. Other than his rookie season in 2016, it was the worst season of his career."
He still made it onto the all-divisional team based on the past.
"Is Clark a bad fit for the scheme?" Huber wrote. "Was he slow to adjust? Did age catch up with him? Was it the ankle injury sustained on a Week 1 tush Push against the Eagles? The Packers badly need Clark–one of the highest-paid players at the position–to have a big-time bounce-back season at one of Green Bay’s thinnest positions."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI