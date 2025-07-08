Ben Johnson wins bettors over even while offense is being doubted
There's an awful lot of confidence out there among NFL bettors in Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson.
With two week to go until training camp, Johnson not only is among favorites for NFL Coach of the Year with oddsmakers, he is the favorite depending on the sports book used.
Both FanDuel and BetMGM have Johnson listed as favorite to win at +650 with New England's Mike Vrabel running close second at +750.
Meanwhile, there must be more fans from the east betting with DraftKings because they have Vrabel listed as the favorite at +600 and Johnson second at +700.
Either way, it's a rather lofty area considering these are new coaches with their teams and for Johnson especially since he is totally new to being a head coach.
Also, Johnson's spot at the top of the odds board is bit curious considering he is an offensive side coach but analysts remain split on how successful he'll be flipping a Bears offense so perennially bad.
On Monday, numbers crunchers at Sharp Football Analysis came out with a projected scoring rank for this season's NFL offenses and they have the Bears ranked only 15th, or barely in the top half of the league.
If Johnson is the offensive genius and a coach of the year candidate, it would seem Caleb Williams and the offense should be destined for something a bit more impressive than 15th.
All of this might seem like so much foolishness when history is examined, anyway.
One year ago on Monday exactly, the betting favorite for NFL coach of the year according to DraftKings was none other than former Bears coach Matt Eberflus.
What a difference a Hail Mary, blocked field goal and wasted timeout can make. It's probably why they say a fool and his money soon go separate ways.
