Bears may have caught a big break in middle of Week 3 game vs Cowboys
The Chicago Bears entered Week 3 with a badly depleted defense as multiple starters were ruled out on the Bears injury report, including star cornerback Jaylon Johnson as he goes on IR. This meant that slowing down the red hot Dallas Cowboys offense, fresh off a 40-point performance against their division rival the New York Giants, was going to be a tall task.
In a fortunate turn of events for the Bears, that task got a little bit easier early in this game. Superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb, a 4-time Pro Bowler, got rolled up during the course of a first-quarter tackle and appeared to badly twist his left ankle. He left the game for a couple minutes, came back for one play, but appeared to tweak it again as he walked off the field, shaking his head.
Hopefully it's not a serious injury for Lamb, though it doesn't look good. He has not been ruled out yet but I would be surprised if we see him re-enter the game. At 1-1 after two weeks and in a close game with the Bears, it would be unwise to risk further injury to one of your team's best players this early in the season.
Plus, the offense appears to be doing just fine against an injury-depleted Bears defense even without Lamb, which isn't a good sign for Bears fans. They may need a lot more of that red hot Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze connection to keep pace in this one.