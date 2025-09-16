Has Rome Odunze already surpassed DJ Moore as WR1 in Chicago?
Rome Odunze's rookie season was a solid if unspectacular debut. The former Washington receiver was selected with the 9th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft but displayed a troubling lack of chemistry with his fellow rookie quarterback, Caleb Wiliams. As a result, Odunze hauled in just 54 of his 101 targets for 734 yards and 3 touchdowns, missing his rookie mark that he set for himself.
Not a bad season, but he left a lot of meat on the bone. If the first two games of his sophomore season are any indication, however, Odunze intends to feast on every opportunity he gets. He has already equaled his touchdown production from last year and is currently on pace for a 1,400 yard season, nearly doubling his rookie output.
This kind of production should not be terribly surprising for a receiver as talented as Odunze. What may be surprising to some is just how much of the offense runs through this young player. Through two games, Odunze has been the recipient of all of Caleb Williams' passing touchdowns. Odunze also has by far the most targets, almost double what DJ Moore is getting.
With this kind of production, a question that was somewhat tongue-in-cheek this offseason now demands a genuine answer: is Odunze the top receiver in Chicago?
For the past two years, Moore has been Chicago's top receiver by a country mile, especially in 2023. His 1,300 yard, 8 touchdown output that year convinced the Bears to agree to terms with Moore on a four-year, $110 million extension before the 2024 season. However, the 2024 season saw a significant regression from Moore, including an apparent lack of leadership visible through poor body language.
And that's not just outsider speculation. Moore addressed this issue directly earlier this offseason, telling Bears media that making necessary changes demanded by head coach Ben Johnson included improving his body language in games. Now in the early parts of 2025 he seems to have already fallen out of favor with Caleb Williams, being targeted just 11 times in two games. For reference, Moore was targeted 18 times at this point last year.
In fairness to Moore, the 2025 season is far from over. "Week 1 lies" the old saying goes, and Week 2 is still early to make sweeping conclusions for any player or team, or have we forgotten last year when the New Orleans Saints looked like the next "Greatest Show on Turf" through two games?
Moore still has time to regain his place as WR1 in Chicago, and he certainly has the talent to reinsert himself as the team's best playmaker. If Odunze's ascension continues at this pace, however, we could soon see mock trades involving Moore, perhaps for a reliable cornerback to compensate for losing Jaylon Johnson.