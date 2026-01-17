Key matchups where Bears can claim advantages over the Rams

After seeing the Bears start slowly on offense and defense both for a number of weeks, coach Ben Johnson on Friday faced questions about whether special measures had been taken to prevent it again.

“Nope," Johnson said. "I believe in the process that we put in place. We're not going to change that at all.

"I've been saying it all year long, whenever something pops up and you want it to improve, you just make it a point of emphasis, and these guys do a great job of finding ways to help correct it. We'll look to do that as a coaching staff and as players and keep it moving.”

It's hard to dispute the methods when the bottom line at this time of year is survival, and the Bears have proven so far to be the ultimate survivors. They refused to be beaten.

In this divisional playoff matchup with the Rams, they are facing a defense a cut below their own No. 1 offense, ranked 17th overall but loaded with playmakers.

There are weaknesses despite playmakers like edge Jared Verse and dominant nose tackle Poona Ford.

The Bears will need to find these matchups and exploit them to avoid another slow start and put out an effort against a strong team like in their 24-15 victory on the road over Philadelphia during the regular season.

Here are the matchups where the Bears should hold edges over the Rams.

DT Andrew Billings vs. C Coleman Shelton

It's the Bears' running down behemoth against their undersized (299 pounds) former center. Shelton has played well enough in the running game over the course of the year but in is last six games failed to produce a high-end run-blocking grade and has struggled thoughout the year as a pass blocker. He was graded 36th out of 40 centers at pass blocking according to Pro Football Focus. That can be an open invitation for blitzing, and the Bears effectively used run blitzes in the second half against the Packers. Billings would come out on passing downs and Gervon Dexter would be on the field.

WR DJ Moore vs. CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Moore keeps coming up with the big receptions and did it to effectively finish the Packers twice. Caleb Williams is gaining confidence in his ability to find the veteran downfield now, after only locating him intermittently in the early-to-middle season. Forbes is well down the coverage charts per PFF, ranking 84th of 114 cornerbacks defending the pass and 93d overall. His run topping is a real weakness, a well. The former Commanders first-round pick had his first full season of games and started 14 of them. He allowed 14.5 yards per catch and a 93.3 passer rating when targeted per Stathead/Pro Football Reference. The 6-foot, 173-pounder hasn't been below a 21.1% missed tackle rate since his rookie year of 2023. The Rams are 22nd at stopping third downs and vulnerable in this respect.

LG Joe Thuney vs. DT Braden Fiske

The All-Pro and Pro Bowl guard is the best Bears lineman and No. 1 in pass block win rate for guards according to ESPN, while rating all year in the top 10 as a run blocker, as well. Fiske is a quick, powerful 3-technique but analytics say he's having a tough year. PFF has him graded 100th of 134 interior defensive linemen stopping the run. He's 62nd overall out of 134 interior defensive linemen and for the Rams he graded out as their worst run stopper.

RB D'Andre Swift vs. LB Omar Speights

Swift broke a long TD run last year against the Rams and his speed allows him outside in the wide zone blocking scheme. He's overdue for big runs and a bigger game based on his running this season. He averaged 4.9 yards in the regular season per carry and it hasn't been a case of him struggling as he failed to get over 58 yards in any of those games. Instead, he has had only 11.2 attempts per game. Speights was 31st stopping the run among linebackers according to PFF, above average. But Swift's speed and ability to get outside to catch passes will challenge him. He had seven catches for 72 yards in the win by the Bears last year over the Rams.

WR Rome Odunze vs. CB Cobie Durant

Durant has been so-so as a coverage cornerback but is yielding 4 inches and 33 pounds to the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Bears receiver. Durant has been hit for four touchdown passes this season per Stathead/Pro Football Reference. Although the Bears do not like 50-50 balls, this could be a week when this results in an advantage. Odunze has been playing through his foot injury and this must be taken into account, but he made two key receptions last week.

