Chance still exists for return later as Jaylon Johnson goes on IR
It could be much worse.
The Bears are putting cornerback Jaylon Johnson on injured reserve, but it means he's eligible to return from a groin injury after four games. He is reported by Ian Rapoport to be out "indefinitely."
It doesn't mean he will, but it leaves open the possibility Johnson's injury will heal enough for him to play later this year. It lets them buy time. It still leaves plenty of time for recovery toward next year if it turns out he needs to have surgery.
Unless it's explained otherwise by the Bears or Johnson, he would be eligible to return for the Oct. 26 game with Baltimore, and they have an extra week included in that period away due to the bye week in early October.
Johnson went out in the middle of the second quarter Sunday with a groin injury the Bears and he both have said was not an aggravation of his groin injury suffered prior to training camp, but a new one.
Immediate surgery would have ended Johnson's season.
"I would definitely say trying to figure out what's the best move long-term," Johnson said on WSCR during his weekly radio spot.
Without Johnson, the Bears most likely would be looking to add a cornerback. They also would need to promote one of their two practice squad cornerbacks, Dallis Flowers or Dontae Manning.
Nahshon Wright would take Johnson's starting spot, although after Kyler Gordon recovers from a hamstring injury there could be other alterations. That would include Gordon starting outside and then moving to nickel in defensive deployments using five or six defensive backs.
Either way, a secondary torched last week in a 52-21 loss will be strained again this week to cover against Dallas with quarterback Dak Prescott and receivers CeeDee Lamba and George Pickens.
As a team, the Bears rank last in the NFL in passer rating against at 136.9.
Taking Johnson's roster spot is defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon.
