Chicago Bears called NFL training camp's biggest loser over developing concern
The Chicago Bears' offseason has been as good as any diehard fan could hope for.
They hired Ben Johnson as head coach. They rebuilt the offensive line. They added some quality defensive free agents. And Chicago did serious work in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding four likely starters in the first two rounds.
But that pesky second round, one that included three picks -- WR Luther Burden III, OT Ozzy Trapilo, and DL Shemar Turner -- could turn out to be an absolute nightmare for the Bears.
And it has nothing to do with GM Ryan Poles' decisions on draft night. Instead, 2025 has become the year that second-round picks rally together for one massive holdout. At least, it seems that way. A whopping 30 of the 32 second-round picks have yet to sign their deals, and training camp is less than two weeks away for just about every team.
It all comes down to guaranteed money, a concept the NFL has long resisted until recently. The players who signed their second-round deals got it; now the rest want it, too.
If the second-round nightmare continues into training camp, the Chicago Bears could conceivably have three key contributors miss critical developmental time. It's why FanSided recently dubbed the Bears the biggest losers of training camp, even before a single whistle has blown.
"Training camp is an opportunity for these rookies to learn and show what they can do," FanSided's Zachary Rotman wrote. "Without training camp, it becomes much tougher for head coach Ben Johnson to feel confident when it comes to playing them when games start to matter. The rookies lose out, but so do the teams. I can argue that training camp is the most important time for rookies to be present with the team, so this really stings, especially when this Bears team that hopes to show major signs of improvement is as reliant on the rookies as they are."
I'm a firm believer that deadlines make deals, and the agents for the yet-to-be-signed second-round picks aren't up against that deadline -- the start of training camp -- just yet.
Unfortunately, someone has to budge. No agent wants to be the guy who gave in; no NFL team wants to be the club that does that, either. However, at some point, common ground will be reached. Hopefully, for the Chicago Bears, it won't be at the expense of critical reps for their rookie class.