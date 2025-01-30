Chicago Bears listed among 3 teams that must nail the 2025 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears will begin the 2025 season with a high-profile first-time head coach and a generational quarterback entering his second year in the league. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams are an arranged football marriage that's expected to produce a lot of wins for the Bears, but to get there, general manager Ryan Poles must add roster reinforcements in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The good news for Poles is that he'll have plenty of resources to do it. The Bears rank in the top five of salary cap space in the NFL and are armed with four selections in the first 75 picks of this year's NFL Draft.
Translation? Chicago should add a lot of talent this offseason.
Should is a tricky word, however. Should isn't "will." It's an expectation, not a guarantee. It's especially true in football, where prospects described as can't-miss often do, and free agents who break the bank sometimes break their passion for the game, too.
Ryan Poles facing critical offseason for Chicago Bears
There's pressure on Poles to get the 2025 offseason right. He can't miss. Not in the NFL Draft, not in free agency. The Bears' first-round pick must be an instant starter who makes an immediate impact. Their free-agent class must include at least two new starters on the offensive line. Anything short of that will be a failure.
It's one of the reasons why the Bears were recently listed among three teams with the most pressure to hit on their 2025 rookie class.
"The inaugural rookie class for the Ben Johnson era has to be top-notch, as the Bears do need some serious help along their offensive line, perhaps another pass rusher, and maybe even a stud running back," NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia wrote. "Not being able to lay the foundation for a head coach that is coming from a well-run franchise would spell disaster."
The Chicago Bears currently hold the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's a chance they'll have first dibs in this year's class of offensive linemen. Sure, LSU's Will Campbell might get swiped a few picks before the Bears, but if he slides past the Patriots, who currently hold the fourth pick, Poles could decide to get aggressive and trade up.
Campbell is the kind of player the Bears should be eager to add in the NFL Draft. He's overflowing with football character and is a tough S.O.B. He'd instantly transform the image of Chicago's offensive line.
Bottom line? Poles can't fall short. If he does, he could be the next head to roll as Chicago transitions under Ben Johnson.
