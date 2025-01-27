Bears named ideal landing spot for dynamic NFC North running back
The Chicago Bears' decision to hire Ben Johnson as head coach immediately sparked speculation about the players Johnson will target to get the Bears' offense humming like the Detroit Lions.
One roster priority that made the Lions relatively unique was running back, where the front office and coaching staff were aligned in 2023. They signed David Montgomery in free agency and selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the NFL Draft.
That's two big investments at a position that doesn't normally get them.
General manager Ryan Poles hasn't shied away from investing in running backs during his tenure with the Bears, either. He spent a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Roschon Johnson, and he paid D'Andre Swift a handsome contract in free agency last offseason.
But neither running back proved capable of being 'the guy' in Chicago in 2024, which is why it's no surprise that the Bears are considered a favorite to land one of this year's top free agents at the position: Minnesota Vikings stud Aaron Jones.
"New Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows exactly what Jones can offer after repeatedly facing him as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "Johnson could also be interested in pairing D'Andre Swift with a back like Jones to form a talented duo like the one he had with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit."
Jones quietly ran for a career-high 1,138 yards in 2024 while maintaining his trademark efficiency at 4.5 yards per carry. His five rushing touchdowns were his most since 2021, and his 408 receiving yards were his highest total since 2019.
Still, Jones will turn 31 next season. He's inching ever so close to the running back cliff; his production will fall off eventually, and the Bears don't want to be the team that's holding the bag when it does.
Instead, it's more likely the Bears will target a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft (maybe in the second round) who can bring a steady complement to Swift, who, barring a shocking turn of events, will return as the Bears' lead back next season.
