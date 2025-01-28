4 NFL Draft prospects the Chicago Bears will love at the 2025 Senior Bowl
The 2025 Senior Bowl is underway with three days of all-star practices that will make a huge impact on the draft stock of some of this year's top prospects, especially in the Chicago Bears' war room.
General manager Ryan Poles is a big fan of the Senior Bowl. Over the last three years, he's used the all-star game as a source of talent for his draft classes.
In 2023, he spent a first, second, third, AND fourth-round pick on players who participated in the game. Last year, the Bears snagged punter Tory Taylor and edge rusher Austin Booker in the fourth and fifth rounds.
The big takeaway? The Bears will draft multiple players from the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Unlike years past, I don't see a prospect in the 2025 Senior Bowl who will be in the mix at No. 10 overall, but with two early second-round picks, the Bears could double-dip on Senior Bowl players in Round 2.
Here are four prospects from this year's Senior Bowl who the Chicago Bears might fall in love with.
Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Chicago Bears will prioritize offensive line and pass rush in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Scourton is the edge defender at the Senior Bowl with the highest pre-draft grade right now.
The former Purdue star transferred to Texas A&M in 2024 and finished the season with a somewhat disappointing five sacks (he had 10 sacks in 2023).
Scourton is an appealing all-around prospect because of his three-down potential. He has good size (6'4, 280 pounds) and better-than-expected athletic ability. He has a well-developed pass-rush arsenal that should serve him well early in his pro career.
Pairing Montez Sweat with Scourton would be a step in the right direction in the Bears' attempt to level up their pass rush.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
Conerly is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, an he'll rank high on Poles' shortlist of players to watch during the Senior Bowl.
Conerly (6'4, 318 pounds) is an above-average athlete with NFL offensive tackle feet and the necessary movement skills to neutralize pro pass rushers on the edge.
He'll need to prove he can consistently handle power players during this week's one-on-ones, especially if the Bears are considering him as a long-term replacement for Braxton Jones, whose problems against power rushers are well-documented.
Jonah Savaiinaea, iOL, Arizona
The interior offensive line is arguably a bigger need for the Chicago Bears than offensive tackle, making Savaiinaea a name to monitor during the 2025 Senior Bowl.
A right tackle in college, Savaiinaea is a strong candidate to kick inside to guard in the NFL. However, his experience at tackle is a plus in his pro projection. It's especially true for the Bears, who need an injection of talent at four of their five starting positions.
Regardless, Savaiinaea's power profile and straight-line athletic traits project better inside a phone booth. His nasty demeanor helps, too.
Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Considered a fringe-first-round pick, Ersery has the look of a starting NFL tackle, but his film doesn't always match.
At nearly 6'6, 340 pounds and with 34-inch arms, few prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft will pass the eyeball test as well as Ersery.
Ersery's film will leave scouts wanting more, however. He doesn't play up to his size profile, and while he's a solid athlete, he won't be confused as a first-rounder.
Ersery would be a great fit for the Bears at the top of the second round.