Chicago Bears weapon could save his job by making one major change
The Chicago Bears are definitely not short on weapons heading into the 2025 NFL campaign. Not only are they returning wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, but they selected fellow receiver Luther Burden as well as tight end Colston Loveland in the draft.
Not only that, but the Bears also still have Cole Kmet, and they have so much depth in terms of passing playmakers that Kmet has been floated as a trade candidate the last couple of months.
That means it will be difficult for fringe weapons to establish themselves as key pieces in Chicago's offense, and that couldn't be more true for Tyler Scott.
The third-year wide receiver barely saw the field in 2024, logging just one catch for five yards. As a result, Tim Healey of Da Windy City feels that Scott is on thin ice going into the new NFL season. However, he thinks Scott may be able to stick around if he adds one major element to his game: the ability to consistently return kicks.
"Where it gets dicey is when it comes to the bottom of the bench. Scott, who has special-teams experience, could be the fourth WR. Or he could be pushed aside by veterans Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay. Scott might have to show that he's worth keeping as a kick returner in order to earn a spot on this roster," Healey wrote.
Scott returned eight punts for 207 yards last season. That was good for an impressive average of 25.7 yards per return, but he didn't do it quite enough.
Perhaps that is the role in which the former fourth-round pick will find himself this year. Heck, it may very well be the only way Scott can stick on the Bears' roster.