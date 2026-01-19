Bears’ Caleb Williams draws all-time QB comparison after jaw-dropping playoff TD

Chicago Bears fans are understandably frustrated after Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. A season that felt magical for long stretches ended one game short of the NFC Championship.

Even in a loss, there was a confident feeling among Bears fans, and it's because they know they finally have a quarterback.

Caleb Williams delivered one of the defining plays of the 2025 NFL season late in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth down with less than 30 seconds remaining, Williams dropped back more than 25 yards to evade Rams defenders before launching a touchdown pass to Cole Kmet in the back corner of the end zone to force overtime.

The throw immediately drew attention from all corners of the NFL.

David Banks-Imagn Images

"This is like Aaron Rodgers in his prime. Patrick Mahomes," a defensive coach from another team told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "It is really hard to throw that ball seven yards deep in the end zone over someone's head that is standing two yards in front of the guy. Miraculous."

The Bears ultimately lost in overtime, but Williams' heroic touchdown pass fit perfectly into a season that was defined by his fourth-quarter comebacks. He set a Bears franchise record with seven fourth-quarter comeback victories, which cemented his reputation as one of the NFL's most dangerous late-game QBs.

After the Divisional Round loss, Williams made it clear that the defeat would fuel his growth.

"We're going to be here for a little bit," Williams said after the game. "I'm excited about growth, being able to go back and watch this, and next year being able to learn more than I did this year, keep growing, and us as a team and organization to be able to keep growing."

With a young offensive core, the NFL's top offensive mind at head coach, and a 24-year-old franchise QB capable of making the impossible possible, the Chicago Bears' window for a Super Bowl run is finally open.