Bears TE Cole Kmet linked to Chiefs, Chargers in new trade breakdown
Poor Cole Kmet. If there's one player who's felt the worst of the wrath of the Matt Eberflus era, it's him. Sure, his bank account is on solid ground after signing a four-year, $50 million contract in 2023, but his statistical regression last season and the Chicago Bears' decision to select Colston Loveland in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft have Kmet's outlook with the team as cloudy as any player's in the NFL.
It's why he continues to be at the center of trade speculation across NFL media, including a new breakdown of the top trade candidates across the league now that minicamps are over and training camp looms.
Kmet ranked as the third-best veteran who could be had via trade, and was linked to two clubs in the AFC West: the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
"The Chargers should consider Kmet as they look to improve Justin Herbert's receiving corps," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote. "He's a more dynamic pass-catcher than either Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly and far more proven than rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II.
"The Kansas City Chiefs should also consider taking a flier on Kmet if he's available. Travis Kelce is still holding down the starting job, but he'll turn 36 in October. The Chiefs could view Kmet as a potential successor to Kelce and a great complementary option behind Kelce, along with Noah Gray."
Cole Kmet's future with the Bears won't be decided anytime soon
Indeed, most of the Cole Kmet trade speculation is media-driven, but it can't be completely discounted. If the Bears can get a solid draft pick in return for Kmet, especially if Loveland proves early in the 2025 season that he can be counted on as a legitimate TE1 as a rookie, then GM Ryan Poles would be foolish not to consider unloading Kmet's bloated contract for more NFL Draft assets.
Granted, Kmet is a fantastic locker room leader and a guy who, at just 26 years old, still hasn't reached his absolute maximum upside as a receiver.
But with the investment made in Loveland -- a top-10 pick -- there's no way Kmet will have the chance to become an elite pass-catcher at his position anytime in the near future. However, the Bears won't make any quick decisions about his tenure on the team. At least, not until they really see what they have in Loveland.
Cole Kmet's best season came in 2023, when he caught 73 passes for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He looked very much like a star on the rise, and then the whole Shane Waldron thing happened.
Kmet regressed to just 47 catches for 474 yards and four scores in 2024.