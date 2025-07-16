ESPN snubs Bears WR D.J. Moore in new 2025 wide receiver rankings
Chicago Bears fans view wide receiver D.J. Moore as a surefire top-10 player in the NFL at his position, but league insiders apparently disagree.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who polled NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, not only is Moore not viewed as a top-10 wide receiver, he isn't even considered an honorable mention.
Instead, Moore fell into the 'also receiving votes' category.
Not great.
Perhaps Moore would've landed in the top 10 had he strung together another 1,300-yard season like he had in 2023, but his regression to just 966 yards and six touchdowns left the anonymous execs a bit underwhelmed.
However, anyone who paid attention to the Chicago Bears in 2024 knows the real story behind Moore's statistical decline. He, like the other Bears' skill players, was held back by a bumbling Shane Waldron and an offensive line that underperformed. Like, really underperformed.
Chicago surrendered the most sacks in the NFL (68) in 2024, which means Moore's opportunities to make plays downfield were limited by endless pressure on QB Caleb Williams.
Moore's on-field antics have come under fire this offseason, and with new coach Ben Johnson emphasizing body language as a key principle in his program, you can bet the eight-year pro will be on his best behavior in 2025.
"I don't think it gets on your nerves," Moore said of Johnson's coaching style earlier this offseason. "It's just more like, dang, you’ve got to look at deep down in yourself and be like, did I really mess up? Did I execute the play at the highest level that I can? Was I slacking or was it perfect? So that's what he wants, perfection, but we know we all can't be perfect every play, so just being as close we can is the best thing."
Bears general manager Ryan Poles did his part to repair the offensive line over the last few months, which means a focused and committed D.J. Moore, whose quarterback has time to set and throw, could be a very dangerous D.J. Moore this year.
And he'll be where he belongs in that top-10 ranking next offseason.