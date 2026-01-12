These numbers prove how scary the Bears’ second-half offense is

A lot of NFL fans had to be watching Caleb Williams will the Bears to another unfathomable comeback against the Green Bay Packers and channeling their inner Jesse Pinkman: “He can’t keep getting away with it!”

Williams, for his part, insists that none of this is a fluke, that the Bears are just built for these types of moments.

Turns out, there’s actual data to back this up, and it should worry opponents a lot.

Sure, the Bears have been notorious slow starters of late, getting themselves into early holes against the Packers and San Francisco 49ers, for example. And it would certainly behoove them not to get too far behind in the scoreboard against Matthew Stafford and an explosive Los Angeles Rams offense on Sunday (though his track record in cold weather suggests that might be unlikely).

But once they get into the locker room at halftime, the real game begins.

While examining what’s allowed the Bears to complete their seven comeback wins this year, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin dropped some telling stats about the offense and how it helped pull off Saturday’s come-from-behind victory.

“In the second half, the Bears' offense tops the league in EPA per play. Chicago's yards per play jumps from 5.3 in the first half to 6.1 in the second half (second best in the NFL). And the Bears' points per drive jumps from 2.05 in the first half to 2.88 in the second (fourth best),” Cronin wrote.

No wonder the Bears are never out of a game: they have arguably the best second-half offense in the league thanks to first-year head coach Ben Johnson. Look no further than the 25 points they put up in the fourth quarter of this game and the 190 passing yards Williams had in the final frame alone.

The even better part: the defense got the halftime adjustment memo, too, stifling the Packers to allow just six points in the second half after giving up three touchdowns in the first.

Of course, pundits have continued to argue the Bears can’t possibly fight their way back from every deficit, and it’s true. They weren’t able to come all the way back against the Packers and 49ers on the road, for example. But they’ve proven the odds wrong repeatedly because they simply don’t quit, and their coaching gives them chances to stay in every game and take advantage of opponents’ mistakes.

That’s just what this team is in 2025-26, and they’ve leaned into their identity to the fullest to get them to this point. Hopefully, they mix in a strong start or two along the way, starting with Sunday’s matchup against the Rams. But even if they don’t, you know it’s never over until the clock strikes zero with this squad.

More Chicago Bears News: