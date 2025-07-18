WWE superstar Seth Rollins makes 4 bold predictions for 2025 season
WWE superstar Seth Rollins, a man known in the wrestling world as "The Architect" and "The Visionary", is also a superfan of the Chicago Bears. He appeared at the 2025 NFL draft back in April to announce Chicago's pick of Ozzy Trapilo, which had to be a cool moment for the rookie. This week, The Visionary appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, and he came with a vision for the Chicago Bears. He was given the opportunity to do a week-by-week prediction for the Bears' 2025 season, and it came with plenty of wins, upsets, and sweet revenge.
If you want to see Rollins' full week-by-week predictions, you can watch the full segment in a video posted by The Rich Eisen Show's social media accounts, but for now, let's get to those predictions.
1. Bears go 12-5
Talk about a worst-to-first campaign for the ages. If Rollins' predictions bear out (pun intended), then Chicago would have completely flipped their abysmal record from last season. A 12-win season alone would be enough to send Bears fans into euphoria, but it gets better.
2. Chicago wins the NFC North crown
In another 'first time since 2018', Rollins has the Bears winning the NFC North division in dramatic fashion. And from the way he briefly talked about the rest of the division, it sounds like only the Detroit Lions would be legit challengers for Chicago, so count Rollings as a believer in Dan Campbell to keep his Lions going strong despite the brain-drain from his coaching staff.
This is admittedly a long shot for the Bears. But if Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson both live up to the hype around them, it's certainly on the table.
3. Bears sweep the Packers
Here we go for the boldest prediction yet from Rollins. He has Chicago sweeping Green Bay for the first time since 2007, which would also be their first three-game winning streak in the historic rivalry since 2006. It feels bolder than the rest because Green Bay seemingly always has Chicago's number. From Hail Mary' to blocked field goals, if there's a way to lose, the Bears have found it against Green Bay, but that could be set to change in 2025.
4. The Bears-Lions Week 18 matchup will be flexed to Sunday Night Football
If the season goes as Rollins predicts, then this is a no-brainer for the NFL and would likely be the most-watched game of the season. Week 18, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions battling for the NFC North crown at a snowy Soldier Field? Forget about it. This matchup would get better numbers than some playoff games, and Rollins predicts that this is where the Bears will pick up their 12th win and secure the division title.