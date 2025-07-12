Predicting Bears team awards in 2025: Will Rome Odunze pass DJ Moore?
With the Chicago Bears set to report to training camp in just under two weeks, we'll soon get a real look at what the 2025 Bears have to offer. So far, we've only seen OTAs and minicamps, neither of which are played with pads on or any kind of hitting. Once training camp starts, the intensity goes way up, and the players begin fighting for starting spots in earnest.
Before we get to training camp, however, let's try our hand at some award predictions. Who will be the team's MVP in 2025? Comeback Player of the Year? There are several good candidates for each category, but only one can win, so let's get to those predictions.
MVP: Caleb Williams
Let's make this simple: if Williams is the generational quarterback he was billed to be, he will be the team MVP this year and every year until he retires. If he's not the team's best player in 2025, then the Bears are in some serious trouble.
Offensive Player of the Year: Rome Odunze
Experts are picking both DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to have big bounce-back seasons in 2025, but unless Chicago drastically increases its passing volume, it seems like only one receiver should see a massive uptick in production, and I'm picking Odunze to be that guy.
Moore is an excellent receiver, and this isn't meant to be a slight against him or his well-deserved contract. But at times in 2024, it seemed like Williams was looking to Odunze before Moore, and I think that will only continue. After posting 734 yards as a rookie, there's a real chance that Odunze doubles up on that number and hits double-digit touchdowns, too.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jaylon Johnson
This is a no-brainer for me. Unless one of Chicago's defensive linemen has a monster season and leads the league in sacks, Jaylon Johnson should be the best player on that side of the ball by a wide margin and earn his third consecutive Pro Bowl award.
Rookies of the Year: Kyle Mongangai and Zah Frazier
These might be controversial picks, especially Monangai, but I just don't see either Colston Loveland or Luther Burden III, Chicago's first two picks this year, carving out big roles for themselves. There's just too much talent above them on the depth chart, and they'll likely have to settle for crumbs for their target share.
In my opinion, it's more likely that Monangai will eventually outshine Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift, which makes him a good pick here. As for Zah Frazier, I was a big fan of his going into the NFL draft and fully expect him to take over Tyrique Stevenson's starting job at some point this season.
Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney
Once again, this is a pretty easy award to predict. I am high on Darnell Wright's future as a franchise right tackle, but for now, I have to give the nod to the 4-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion.
Comeback Player of the Year: Andrew Billings
This one was tough to decide. I really wanted to select Jaquan Brisker, who I think is going to have a monster season after missing 11 games last year, but the return of Billings is going to be a tremendous boost to this defense. His impact simply cannot be overstated. When he went down with a season-ending pec injury in Week 8 last year, Chicago's run defense absolutely cratered, and I mean that in the severest possible terms.
With Billings back, not only will Chicago's run defense vastly improve, but they'll also be able to contain opposing quarterbacks better, which makes the linebackers and secondary's job easier.