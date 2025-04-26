WWE Star Seth Rollins Perfectly Trolled Packers Fans As He Announced Bears' Draft Pick
WWE superstar Seth Rollins skipped no steps as he announced a second-round draft pick for his beloved Chicago Bears Friday night.
He entered enemy territory, rolling up to a myriad of boos before he stepped up to the microphone for an epic, WWE style draft-pick announcement. And he wore a Bears title belt around his shoulder the entire time, nonetheless.
"In all seriousness Green Bay, we are in the shadow of Lambeau Field and I love Lambeau Field," Rollins said on ESPN and ABC's draft broadcast before an epic pause. "Because the king of the North, the best quarterback in the NFC North, Caleb Williams, is undefeated at Lambeau Field."
He let out a perfectly evil laugh after the punchline, which certainly stirred up the sea of Packers fans in attendance. Even some Detroit Lions fans were shown in disgust in support of their own quarterback, Jared Goff.
You can watch Rollins's incredible pick announcement in its entirety here:
After the speech, Rollins announced the No. 56 pick in the draft which the Bears used on Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo. And maybe the league should hire him to announce each pick. Bring on all the drama.