Seth Rollins gives hype speech that every Bears fan needs to hear

If there's one kind of person you can rely on to get an audience on their feet, it's a professional entertainer, and there are not many professional entertainers who do a better job of that than WWE superstar Seth Rollins. An avid Bears fan, Rollins trolled Packers fans at the 2025 NFL draft when he announced Chicago's selection of Ozzy Trapilo, who is one of two starters the Bears lost after their unbelievable Wild Card victory.

On Friday, Rollins was at it again. He brought his signature brand of hyping himself up before a big match to the set of Good Morning Football and delivered a 90-second speech about the Monsters of the Midway that should have every Bears fan ready to run through a brick wall.

As Chicago's magical 2025 season continues, Bears fans have every right to believe that they can make a run to the Super Bowl. They've displayed a rare brand of invincibility, an ability to win games that they never had any business even being in. And, as Rollins said, most of the NFL world has counted the Bears out since the very beginning. After each new win, it was said that they won't get so lucky again, or that those kinds of last-minute heroics won't work against the good teams.

But the Bears kept proving everyone wrong, from their stunning Black Friday upset of the Eagles to taking the NFC North crown and winning their first playoff game since 2010. Now, just two wins away from representing the NFC in Super Bowl LX, the Bears have proven beyond any doubt that they are legit.

Up next is the Los Angeles Rams, who will try to advance past the Divisional Round for the first time since 2021. On paper, they have the better roster. They have more experience, and they're led by arguably the brightest young head coach in the league, Sean McVay. It's going to be a tough test for Chicago, but if we've learned just one thing about this Bears, it's that you bet against them at your own risk.

Buckle up, Bears fans. Sunday night's game will be a night to remember.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

