Luther Burden III will have his breakout game against Minnesota
A few weeks ago, I called my shot and said that Kyle Monangai would have his breakout game against the Bengals. I'd say that one went pretty well. I'm predicting a similar result for Luther Burden III against the Vikings on Sunday.
I've seen more than enough from Olamide Zaccheaus. At the same time, on a much different, much more exciting note, I've also seen more than enough from Luther Burden III. He's exceptional.
Burden hasn't had a ton of opportunities to shine this season. He's received only 18 targets in a crowded receiver room. However, there's no denying that he's made the most of them, catching 16 passes for 222 yards thus far. The numbers become even more impressive when broken down further.
Caleb Williams has a 136.6 passer rating when throwing Burden's way. That is ridiculous. Do you know what else is ridiculous? The 21-year-old has caught all 16 of the catchable passes thrown his way. He's also third in the league with 2.67 Yards Per Route Run (among players who've run at least 25 routes). Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Nijigba are the only players ahead of him in that regard.
Burden's numbers obviously jump off the screen, but he's arguably been even more impressive when it comes to the eye test. He's made plays whenever he's been on the field, and even shows up when the ball isn't in his hands. He's clearly bought into the "no block, no rock" mindset.
The Bears landed a steal in the second-round selection. I can't wait for them to unleash him to his full potential. Ben Johnson recently hinted at the potential of showcasing the University of Missouri product more.
“It's the trust level between the quarterback and a receiver," said Johnson. "He’s been very productive when we’ve been able to get the ball in his hands, and there’s a strong argument that we should get it to him more.”
We saw him play a season-high 49% of the snaps last week against New York. That felt like a ramp-up game. It also seemed significant that he was the only player who caught a pass on the team's game-winning drive (Williams only attempted one pass, but the fact remains).
He has yet to have a game with more snaps played than Zachheaus this season, but I think a changing of the guard is coming in that regard. He's undeniably the better player, and the Bears have their most difficult stretch of the season coming up. They need to get their best players on the field and playing as much as possible.
Burden's breakout game is right around the corner. In fact, I think it'll be this Sunday. I think he'll be a major factor against Minnesota.