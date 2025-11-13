The 10 most important Bears stats over the first 10 weeks
1. 14 sacks
Caleb Williams has only been sacked 14 times through nine games after leading the league with 68 sacks (tied for third-most in NFL history) last season. He went from a 10.79% sack rate to a 4.56% sack rate thus far. There are truly no words to describe just how remarkable an improvement that is, both on Williams' part and the offensive line, which includes only one returning starter from last year's unit.
Williams has an innate ability to evade oncoming defenders in the pocket, and his skills were on full display against New York. They didn't get a single sack on him despite finishing the game with 16 pressures. Everyone is thrilled with the fact that he's currently on pace to become the first 4000-yard passer in franchise history. While that's a great sign, the fact that he's significantly lowered the sacks is exponentially more promising.
2. 183.4 rushing yards per game
The Bears' running game has been on fire in recent weeks. They've averaged 183.4 yards per game since the Bye Week after averaging just over 100 yards on the ground in the four games before it. The massive improvement has led to them having the second-best rushing attack in the league with 147.3 yards per game.
Ben Johnson's offenses are built on running the ball well. There was once a concern that Chicago didn't do enough to improve the running back room this offseason. Those worries now seem like a distant memory. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have looked like one of the league's best backfield duos this year.
3. 4 game-winning drives
The Matt Eberflus-led Bears would routinely keep games close but could never seem to finish the job. The Bears of years past never could win a close game late. This team is different, though. They got a taste of winning and seem motivated to do more of it. The Ben Johnson effect.
Caleb Williams deserves a massive amount of credit for the four game-winning drives this year, as well. While he didn't do much on the game-winning drive against Washington, he was the main reason they came away with a win against the Raiders, Bengals, and Giants. He has quickly earned a reputation as someone defenses don't want to see with the game on the line.
4. 538 snaps
You wouldn't have believed me if I told you that Nahshon Wright would play 538 snaps over the entire season after he signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the team in April. He's already reached that mark over the first nine games, as he's played 95% of the team's defensive snaps this season. No one saw that coming for the guy who looked like CB7 on the depth chart (if he even made the roster) before injuries ravaged Chicago's secondary.
While he's struggled mightily at times, he has consistently been around the ball and is currently third on the team with three interceptions. You can say what you will about Wright (I personally have said plenty), but the fact that he's performed as well as he has is remarkable in and of itself. The Bears certainly got their money's worth with Wright.
5. 20 takeaways
The Bears have forced a league-high 20 takeaways over the first nine games of the year. The fact that they have done that without their top two cover men is remarkable. I already mentioned that Wright has already picked off three passes, but he's actually third on the team in interceptions. Tremaine Edmunds and Kevin Byard III are not only tied for the team lead with four, but they are also tied for the league lead.
They've intercepted 4.69% of passes thrown by opposing quarterbacks this year. That ranks first place by a relatively wide margin.
6. 78 big plays
The Bears currently lead the league with 78 big plays (which include 10+ yard runs and 20+ yard passes). No other team has had more than 68 such plays. This is what it's supposed to look like when quality talent meets creative coaching. Chicago suddenly has one of the league's most explosive offenses. Once again, the Ben Johnson effect.
7. 34.41%
One of the most underrated statistics for the Bears this year is that they have only allowed their opponents to convert on 34.41% of their third-downs, which is the sixth-best mark in the league. That's highly impressive considering just how depleted the cornerback room has been.
Dennis Allen deserves a world of credit for the role he's played on third down. He routinely dials up exotic blitzes on third down and consistently shows a different look pre-snap to throw off opposing offenses. Basically, he's the polar opposite of Matt Eberflus, who rarely threw exotic looks at opponents and almost never sent extra rushers.
8. 8.2 penalties per game
This one is depressing. The Bears rank 29th in the league with 8.2 penalties per game. While it seems like a handful of calls every game are ticky tack (or often downright bad), they've shot themselves in the foot far too often this year. They've done a better job of limiting pre-snap penalties in recent weeks, but it's too soon to tell if the change will be permanent.
9. 559 receiving yards
Rome Odunze currently has the second-most receiving yards from members of the 2024 NFL Draft. Only Ladd McConkey has more, and the Chargers haven't had their Bye Week yet (he's averaged only one more yard per game than Odunze). One year ago, many were panicking over Odunze's lack of usage and the fact that Brock Bowers and Brian Thomas Jr. set rookie receiving records for their respective squad.
Those early concerns looked ill-informed then (considering he was third on the team in targets behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen) and downright silly today. He has significantly outperformed Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. this year. Odunze is, was, and always will be, the right pick at tenth overall.
10. Record: 6-3
Is a record a stat? I don't know, but it is for the purpose of this one! It doesn't matter who the Bears have played thus far. They didn't create their schedule and are only responsible for playing it in order. Have they benefited from the eighth-easiest strength of schedule thus far (according to ESPN's Power Index)? Sure. They've done what good teams do, though: Beat bad teams. The Bengals sit at 3-6 with the seventh-easiest SOS. The Panthers are 5-5 despite having the fourth-easiest ride.
Has it always been pretty? Absolutely not. It hasn't exactly been a picturesque ride for the Bills (6-3 with the third-easiest SOS) or Broncos (8-2 with the fifth-easiest) either. The Bears have their best record through nine games since 2018. Winning in the NFL isn't easy. There's no reason to make excuses for it.