Bears rookie Kyle Monangai could be primed for a major breakout in Week 9 vs. Bengals
The Chicago Bears could be without one of their best offensive weapons on Sunday. D'Andre Swift has missed both practices to begin this week with a groin injury, and his status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is currently up in the air. The coaching staff would be wise to take the cautious approach and let him rest for a week rather than sending him out there at 75%.
While Swift has been heating up since the Bye Week (to put it lightly), not all hope is lost. Seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai has played well as a change-of-pace option behind him. He's two games removed from an 81-yard performance against the Saints and has averaged 4.4 yards per carry this year.
He's been decisive and has shown a strong burst out of the backfield. More notably, he also has a very compact frame at five-foot-eight and 208 lbs. The University of Rutgers product rarely goes down on first contact and has already had a few "angry runs" thus far. While he might not be as physically gifted as his fellow former Scarlet Knight, Isiah Pacheco, he plays with a similar (unfriendly) intent.
Monangai hasn't had much of an impact in the passing game through seven games. However, I think that could change on Sunday if he has a bigger piece of the pie out of the backfield. Swift has averaged over 27 yards per game through the air this season, and I think we could see an overcorrection from Caleb Williams when it comes to taking his checkdowns. Monangai was open out of the backfield when he threw his lone interception against Baltimore and also had a walk-in touchdown if Williams had seen him when he took a third-down sack in the red zone.
Another aspect that leads me to believe Monangai could have a big game against Cincinnati is just how bad they are at stopping the run. They've allowed a league-worst 151.9 yards per game and have given up 5 yards per attempt to opposing runners. Simply put, they haven't been able to stop the bleeding thus far. It won't get any easier to do so without their best defensive player, Trey Hendrickson, looking likely to miss the game with a hip injury.
Four running backs have already eclipsed the 100-yard mark against Cincinnati this season. I think Monangai has a strong chance to be the fifth. Pick him up if he's available on your fantasy football waiver wire. Thank me later.