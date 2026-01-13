Why Luther Burden III was ready to squabble up with the Packers

By now, Chicago Bears fans should know two things about dynamic rookie receiver Luther Burden III.

First off, he’s insanely talented, having racked up 652 yards on 47 catches this season despite only being a focal point of the offense for about half the season. His late-season surge without Rome Odunze in the lineup should show he has what it takes to be a major star for this offense going forward.

Second: this young bull takes no mess from anyone.

So, it should surprise no one that Burden was one of the Bears getting into it with Packers players in a pregame scuffle at midfield, which Burden said was related to Green Bay not giving Chicago space to practice their special teams.

Burden’s already had his beef with the Packers, accruing a fine for choking Green Bay corner Keisean Nixon at Lambeau Field last month. So suffice it to say, he was on go in case anything went down last weekend.

“Before the game, I was turned up all week, you hear me? I’m with it. Especially against the Packers,” the rookie said in the aftermath of Saturday’s win. Then, when asked about what touched off the fight, Burden said he wasn’t sure. But he explained why he didn’t need to be in the most iconic way possible:

“I saw my teammates over there. I’m following my teammates. No questions asked.”

Luther Burden III on the pregame scuffle with the Packers pic.twitter.com/SdHJyWOY7w — Captain Caleb (@captaincaleb18) January 12, 2026

Luther Burden's reaction to the @ChicagoBears locking up the win is unbelievable.@insidetheNFL NFL Playoffs Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/90JsV6kGyv — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

It’s one thing to be really good at football. But it doesn’t require a lot of talent to be a good teammate or to stick up for them when push comest to shove. It just so happens Burden embodies both.

Though his numbers in this game were modest (three catches for 42 yards) and his misunderstanding with Caleb Williams resulted in an early interception, Burden impacted the game in other ways, serving as a convincing decoy on screens and throwing a key block to spring Kyle Monangai’s critical third-down catch and run late in the fourth quarter.

It also seems he’s bought fully into first-year head coach Ben Johnson’s physical, imposing vibe. Like Jameson Williams reportedly told Johnson after the Bears drafted former Mizzou wideout 39th overall last draft, Chicago got itself a certified dog in Luther Burden. Test him and the Bears at your own risk.

More Chicago Bears News: