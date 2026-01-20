The Bears' season may be over, but their future appears (very) bright

The Bears' improbable season ended in heartbreaking fashion against the Rams on Sunday night. The 20-17 Divisional Round loss might not have been how the locker room expected their season to come to a close, but nobody would've expected them to make it that far if you were to gauge expectations before the year began.

In fact, their projected win total was set at 8.5. They wound up going 11-6 and drastically outperforming even the most bullish expectations on how they'd fare this season. It might not feel like it right now, but it was, without a shadow of a doubt, a season to be proud of.

In fact, many fans would've signed up for that outcome before the season began. They would've said the same after the 0-2 start. The team went on to finish 10-4 the rest of the way and was one of the most exciting teams down the stretch. They also won their first playoff game (and got the monkey off their backs against the Packers) in 15 years.

Ben Johnson's aggressive mindset led him astray at times (specifically in Sunday night's game). However, it's impossible to articulate just how much of an impact he had on the locker room. Johnson not only brought his elite play-calling and masterful scheming to the Windy City, but he also injected a winning culture into the entire organization.

The Bears didn't have an iota of quit in them all season. They had an immeasurable amount of belief, and that faith wasn't unfounded. They came back from deficits that would've made lesser teams blush time and time again. Seven wins of their 12 wins this season (counting the franchise record comeback in the Wild Card Round against Green Bay) came in games where they were down with two minutes left. That's absolutely ridiculous.

Bears have had some crazy comebacks this year pic.twitter.com/VLYYC4gsK5 — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) January 11, 2026

Is the previous statistic repeatable? No. It was truly a one-in-a-generation improbable season. No team in NFL history has accomplished that feat, and no team ever could in the form or fashion that the Bears did. It was truly a Tim Tebow 2011 Cinderella season run. The Broncos had God on their side at that time (besides that game where they beat the Caleb Hanie-led Bears), and Chicago had the Pope in their corner this season. It really tracks when you think about it.

Unlike Tebow's iconic run, this season looked sustainable. It was something to build on. Not only did they land one of the league's premier head coaches, but they also appear to have hit a home run with the most important position in sports.

Caleb Williams also looks like an absolute superstar under Johnson's tutelage.

Williams might've struggled with turnovers over their last two games, but that wasn't an issue whatsoever during the regular season. His five playoff interceptions aren't nearly as bad as they seem, either. Three of those picks came on fourth down, and one of which looked like an obvious miscommunication with Luther Burden III. The final pick against the Rams was another one that looked like a miscommunication between him and DJ Moore, and it's difficult to find fault with Williams on it other than the fact that he didn't need to take such a big bite of the apple in that situation.

The second-year QB is actually off to a historically great start to his career when it comes to avoiding interceptions. He won't only be just fine in that regard; I'm confident it will continue to be a strength of his game.

Williams made a handful of throws that only he and Patrick Mahomes can make, and his top-tier highlights somehow even managed to outdo the three-time Super Bowl champ. His 2025 NFL season highlight video is nearly an hour long, and there's a good reason why that's the case. He's already the guy, and he should only get better as he gets more comfortable in Johnson's offense.

With that said, the Bears shouldn't be considered a certifiable Super Bowl contender right now. Could they have won it if they got past the Rams? Sure, they could've caught Sam Darnold on a bad day in Seattle and potentially beat.. Jarrett Stidham in the big game. That would've been the most flawed team of the final four in the running if they made it to the NFC Championship Game. I know they led the league in turnovers (33) this season, but they have deep-rooted flaws on defense. Those flaws will become even more evident with four starters in the secondary, Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and Nahshon Wright, set to hit free agency.

While their pending free agents desperately need to be addressed, they also need to improve the pass-rush. They also need to add another linebacker, as D'Marco Jackson, who would be a resign candidate if they have concerns about TJ Edwards' availability for next year due to suffering a fractured fibula in the Wild Card Round, is set to hit free agency as well.

Luckily, the 2026 NFL Draft is loaded on the defensive side of the ball. They will probably draft an offensive tackle and could take a mid-to-late round flier on a receiver, but I fully expect every other pick to be spent on the defense.

The Bears are far from a finished product, and that's a major reason why what they did this year was so promising. The rest of the NFL should be afraid of how good they can be when they fortify the defense in a similar manner to how they addressed their needs on offense last offseason.