The Jonah Jackson trade looks like one of Ryan Poles' biggest wins
The Bears decision to trade a fourth-round pick to the Chiefs for Joe Thuney this offseason was universally loved by analysts and fans alike. Their decision to trade a sixth-round selection to the Rams for Jonah Jackson was much more polarizing.
The moves were made only one day apart, with them striking a deal for Jackson on March 4 and the Thuney deal being announced the following day. The latter was seen as a wise investment in a proven asset at a cost-effective price. Opinions were all over the map on the former. Some saw it as a quality, low-risk, high-reward trade for a starting-caliber guard. Meanwhile, others thought they were bailing the Rams out on a wasted big-ticket free agent signing.
There were valid reasons to believe both sides of the argument could be true. After all, Jackson only started four games in Los Angeles after signing a three-year, $51 million deal in the '24 offseason. He was actually benched for a sixth-round rookie, Beaux Limmer, one game after returning to the starting lineup following an early-season injury.
To put it bluntly, his one-year stint in LA was a complete disaster. He was in dire need of a change of scenery. Meanwhile, the Bears had just hired the offensive coordinator who coached Jackson during his lone Pro Bowl season, Ben Johnson, to be their head coach. Chicago, which desperately needed to retool their offensive line, provided the perfect opportunity for a reset.
Some thought they might've been able to get Jackson for free if the Rams cut bait. Johnson didn't want to risk getting in a bidding war and losing the 28-year-old on the open market, though. He knew what they were getting in the 2022 Pro Bowler, and he knew that player was well worth a lowly sixth-round selection.
"The guy [Jackson] is a Pro Bowl caliber guard, so, that's what we're going to get out of him," Johnson said while addressing the media for the first time after the trades was announced.
Johnson and the Bears were so high on Jackson that the Bears actually tacked on another year to the end of his deal before the season began. He will be in Chicago through (at least) the 2027 season.
It's safe to say that Jackson has made Johnson and the Bears' front office look like geniuses for being bullish on him. He's more than held his own at the right guard spot on Chicago's rebuilt offensive line.
Jackson has really found his footing in recent weeks, finishing with PFF grades of 91.1 and 87.7 in the Bears' wins over Cincinnati and New York. He seems to have returned to Pro Bowl form in his first season in the Windy City.
Ryan Poles' decision to trade for Jackson might have flown under the radar at the time, but it has truly been one of his most shrewd moves to date.
It looks like the Bears found a plus starter at right guard for a bargain bin price. An A+ addition thus far.