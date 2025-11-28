NFL experts predict shocking outcome in Bears-Eagles Black Friday showdown

The storied series between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles has brought several enduring memories.

1988: Fog Bowl.

2019: Double-Doink.

2025: Black Friday Shocker?

Despite their 8-3 record and lead in the NFC North, there is much skepticism surrounding the Bears as they enter Black Friday's showdown against the 8-3 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Ben Johnson's team has only two wins over teams currently with winning records: the 6-5-1 Dallas Cowboys and the 6-5 Pittsburgh Steelers.

And on Friday they face an angry defending Super Bowl champion coming of a 21-point blown lead to the Cowboys, and needing a win to maintain a comfortable lead in the NFC East. Oddsmakers have established the Eagles as a whopping seven-point favorite, big number for two teams with identical records this late in the season.

But the analysts at CBS smell something big, other than those Thanksgiving leftovers. They are predicting not only that the Bears upset the Eagles, but they do it by 10+ points. That's a lofty pick, not only considering their opponent but also the fact that the Bears have only two wins all season by double-digits and that their current four-game winning streak consists of wins by 3, 2, 4 and 5 points.

Undaunted, CBS is on an island picking the Bears to blow out the Eagles. Writes CBS:

"This week, quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago prove their legitimacy by knocking off the defending Super Bowl champions in their own building thanks to a laser show from Williams to wide receiver Rome Odunze aand DJ Moore, not unlike what Dak Prescott, George Pickens and CeeDee Lalmb did to the Eagles last week in Dallas. Not only will the underdog Bears win, they'll win by double-digits for a signature victory. "

Bears-Eagles, Double-Doink 2019 | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

