There is only one team in the NFC with a better record than the Chicago Bears.

There are seven teams in the NFC with better Super Bowl odds than the Chicago Bears. There are six teams in the NFC ahead of the Chicago Bears in the Week 13 Power Rankings.

Translation: NFL experts do not yet believe in the Chicago Bears.

Winning eight of nine games, producing an 8-3 record and holding sole possession of first place in the NFC North apparently are empty achievements. After last week's three-point win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, their Super Bowl odds and their Power Ranking remained the same.

In The Athletic's weekly rankings, the Bears are still No. 12. That's behind six NFC teams, including the Packers (No. 7) and Lions (No.. 8). Writes The Athletic:

"Caleb Williams had one of the ugliest plays of any quarterback this season — yet also threw for three touchdowns on Sunday. The defense also let the Steelers convert more than half of their first downs, raising legitimate questions about how real this eight-win team is."

The Bears Super Bowl LX odds remain at +7500, only eighth-best in the NFC and well behind the Lions (+1200) and Packers (+1500).

It all begs the question, Which is more important this time of year: NFL Standings or Super Bowl odds? As the Bears face their skeptics and the meaty part of their schedule starting Friday at the Philadelphia Eagles, we're all about to find out.

