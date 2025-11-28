How the Bears can beat the Eagles in Black Friday matchup

Winners of eight of their last nine games, the Chicago Bears are hotter than almost any other team in the NFL right now and currently sit atop the NFC North with an impressive 8-3 record. However, NFL experts remain skeptical of the Bears' surge as they enter their toughest matchup of the 2025 season: a trip to Philadelphia to face the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles may not be quite as dominant now as they were a year ago, but the Bears can't afford to take them lightly. They're still arguably the best team in the NFC and provide no shortage of key matchups that work in their favor against the Bears. Making matters worse for Chicago, they are once again severely shorthanded on defense and will be forced to use backup linebackers again at all three linebacker positions.

But no one, not even the biggest doubters, can count the Bears out just yet. Not after we've watched them author five miraculous game-winning drives this year. They can win this one and prove to the NFL world that the Bears are contenders, not pretenders, but only if they hit on certain keys.

1. Ben Johnson vs Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio became a Bears legend following Chicago's magical (yet short-lived) 2018 season. As the defensive coordinator, he led a unit that terrified NFL offenses, racking up 50 sacks and 27 interceptions in sixteen games. Now he's a Super Bowl champion and considered by many to be the linchpin of Philly's recent success.

That's what first-year head coach Ben Johnson is up against. If the Bears are to have any hope of winning today, Johnson must outcoach one of the greatest defensive minds of our time for a full sixty minutes.

Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

2. Win in the trenches, win the game

This applies to almost any football game, but especially against the Eagles. The interior of their defensive line is as disruptive as any in the NFL, and they will put Bears general manager Ryan Poles' rebuilt offensive line to the test. If Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson can give Caleb Williams firm pockets to stand in, the Bears should find offensive success.

On the other side of the ball, Philly's offensive line is banged up but still powerful. The Bears' defensive line has been better in recent weeks, but they're going to need to bring their A-game to get after Jalen Hurts and slow down Saquon Barkley. If those two get going, then it's going to be a long day at the office for the Chicago Bears.

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

3. Win the turnover battle by at least two

The Bears are big underdogs in this one for a reason. On paper, they are simply no match for a powerhouse like the Eagles, and what we see on the field will likely bear that out. However, if there's one thing the Bears are doing better than anyone right now, it's taking the ball away on defense and taking care of the ball on offense.

If the Bears are to pick up a huge win on Black Friday, they're going to need at least two more takeaways than the Eagles can muster. That won't be easy. The Eagles have only turned the ball over six times all year. But they haven't faced a defense as opportunistic as this one yet.

Final prediction: Bears lose 23-27

The Bears are a great story this year and have given their fans a fun season so far, but this Black Friday matchup against the defending champs is likely to be a wake-up call. I can't see the defense nabbing enough takeaways to flip the game on its head, nor is first-year head coach Ben Johnson likely to outfox a seasoned defensive mastermind like Vic Fangio.

Count on the Eagles to control this game from start to finish, quickly rushing out to a two-score lead and grinding the clock away with an efficient run game. Caleb Williams and the offense will lead a late touchdown drive, but the game won't be as close as the final score indicates. Chicago simply isn't ready to take on a true title contender. Yet.

David Banks-Imagn Images

