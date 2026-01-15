Rams' Matthew Stafford reveals injury update on sprained finger ahead of Bears' showdown

With their defense and an assist from Jack Frost, the Chicago Bears hope to make the NFL's likely MVP as uncomfortable as possible Sunday night. But four days before kickoff, at least, Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford said his cold tolerance and his health won't be a problem.

The latest forecast for the game calls for temperatures in the low teens with wind gusts of up to 30 mph, making the conditions miserable. While the weather could affect Stafford, he said Wednesday that his sprained finger won't be a problem.

MORE: How close is Bears' Caleb Williams to being voted among NFL's All-Pro elite QBs?

Asked how the finger felt, Stafford responded, "Great."

His sprained a finger on his throwing hand in last weekend's Wild Card win over the Carolina Panthers when he hit hs hand on a defender's helmet during his throwing motion, and admitted the pain "wasn't pleasant." Stafford said he doesn't expect to wear any extra protection on his hand.

“No, I don't think so," he said. "I think it should be good.”

Said Rams' coach Sean McVay, "He's good. He's feeling good."

Stafford also is attempting to stay positive about the "Bear Weather" welcoming him Sunday night. "It'll be a lot of fun," he said with a smile.

MORE: Passionate madness to Ben Johnson's methods making Chicago Bears popular again

The Rams' "coldest" game of the season was 45 degrees in Charlotte against the Panthers on Nov. 30. In their win over the Panthers in last weekend's Wild Card, it was a balmy72. The last time they played a game that was below 20 degrees was 2022, when they lost to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears' defense needs to put pressure on Stafford, but it ranked only 22nd in the NFL this season with 35 sacks. The Rams' star threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns this season on 65-percent completions.

Austin Booker | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: