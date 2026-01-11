Bears make history with unbelievable comeback victory over Packers

They called them a team of destiny, and after their miraculous Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, it feels like the perfect descriptor. The 2025 Chicago Bears are a team of destiny, and no one in the playoffs should feel confident about facing them. Caleb Williams put on a performance for the ages, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the final quarter, and proved that he is Chicago's franchise quarterback.

But the 2025 Bears are not just a team of destiny. They are also rewriting the history books, too. By coming back from a 21-6 deficit in the fourth quarter to win in regulation, these Bears completed the biggest postseason comeback in franchise history. Chicago appeared dead in the water for much of this game, but this team never says die.

Chicago erases a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit for the Bears’ biggest postseason comeback in franchise history: pic.twitter.com/8QNgMtgOYZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

And in the words of the late, great Billy Mays, there's more! The 2025 Bears also joined an exclusive postseason club with their win on Saturday night. They became just the second team ever to score 25 or more points in the fourth quarter (and overtime) of a playoff game to overcome a 15-point deficit or worse. That one other team? The New England Patriots in Suber Bowl LI, the famous '28-3' comeback victory.

NFL teams all-time to score 25+ points in the fourth quarter/OT of a playoff game to overcome a 15+ point deficit:



Bears - Tonight

Patriots - SB LI



That’s it. pic.twitter.com/t1ABN7yvnc — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) January 11, 2026

And for the cherry on top, the Bears now lead the postseason series in their rivalry against the Packers by a count of 2-1. The last time Chicago beat Green Bay in the playoffs was the week after the Pearl Harbor attacks in 1941.

Caleb Williams and the Bears are unstoppable

This is truly a special team, and now that they've got the playoff monkey off their backs, there's no telling how far the Bears can go. This is a team that refuses to quit, that always finds a way to win, and that continues to make new history.

By Tuesday, the Bears will learn who their next opponent is in the Divisional Round. Whoever it is, they better be ready to fight for a full 60 minutes and not one second less. Or, to paraphrase head coach Ben Johnson, they better bring their good, better, and best to Soldier Field.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

