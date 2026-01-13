The Cardiac Bears are given another primetime timeslot in the Divisional Round

We knew the Bears and the Rams would be facing off in Chicago on Sunday as of yesterday, but it was unclear whether the game would kick off at 2 PM CST or 5:30 PM CST. That is, until this evening, when it was announced that the two teams would be the final matchup of the Divisional Round.

We are going to get to see at least one more Bears' game under the bright lights this season.

Sunday Night Football in Chicago 🤩 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 13, 2026

The Rams currently sit at 3.5-point favorites over the never-say-die Bears. I'm not really surprised by the line. Los Angeles is one of the league's most battle-tested playoff teams. They won a Super Bowl four years ago and have made the playoffs in seven of Sean McVay's nine seasons in LA. They also have one of the league's best quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford, and most potent offenses.

With that said, I also wouldn't be shocked if the Bears defy the odds and come away with another underdog victory. They've made a living beating them all season long, after all. Their win over Green Bay in the fashion they achieved it could give them an adrenaline shot that they could use for a long postseason run.

It also could have a similar impact on a hungry and passionate Soldier Field crowd. They'll surely be factors in Sunday night's game, just as they were in the Wild Card win over Green Bay.

I personally am not one bit surprised that the schedule makers decided to make the Bears and Rams the Sunday night game. Not only are both teams home to MASSIVE markets in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it is one of the most exciting matchups of the week. It features an underdog team that somehow always finds a way to win against an all-around elite Rams team that occasionally finds wild ways to lose (see their Week 3 loss in Philadelphia or their Week 16 loss in Seattle for examples of this).

Unsurprisingly, the game also has the highest projected point total (50.5) of the Divisional Round. If I were a betting man (which I am), I would confidently say to take the over.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.