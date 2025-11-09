Rookies to provide Bears key to victory over Giants in Week 10
Just as it was in 2024, the NFC North is far and away the NFL's toughest division. It's the only division in which every team has a .500 or better winning percentage. The Chicago Bears currently sit at 5-3, which lands them in third place; however, a golden opportunity in Week 10 affords them the chance to take the lead in the division race, if only temporarily.
The Bears welcome the 2-7 New York Giants to Soldier Field on Sunday, and even though the Bears are heavily favored, this won't be a cakewalk. Giants pass rusher Brian Burns leads the league in sacks and is only one of several of the Bears' problems. Meanwhile, head coach Ben Johnson's Friday press conference revealed more bad injury news for the Bears' defense, with linebacker T.J. Edwards ruled out after having surgery on a broken hand.
It won't be an easy game, but the Bears still ought to win this one, especially if they hit on these keys.
1. Force three turnovers, including two interceptions
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has been sensational for the Giants, posting 15 total touchdowns in his first six starts. Even with Malik Nabers on season-ending IR, Dart already has the talent to carve up Chicago's injury-depleted secondary. This defense can't allow that to happen.
NFL experts predict a big day for an opportunistic Bears' defense, with Kevin Byard III and Tremaine Edmunds adding to their league-leading interception totals. The Bears have won every game this year in which they registered multiple takeaways, and that's what they must do on Sunday to secure a win.
2. Stop Brian Burns by any means necessary
Burns has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks all season, and while I trust right tackle Darnell Wright to handle him in 1-on-1 matchups, rookie left tackle Theo Benedet will almost certainly struggle. He's going to need help from Cole Kmet or Colston Loveland when Burns is on his side, or with a running back to chip in the backfield.
Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams must also account for this threat to the passing game. Johnson should call some quick-hitting plays early to keep the Giants' pass rush honest, and Williams needs to make sure he's getting the ball out on time and not trying to do too much in the backfield; Burns will make him pay for that.
3. Rookies must step up
As aforementioned, Benedet is likely to have a bad day at the office, but if he can have a breakout game, it will free up another pass catcher for the offense. Likewise, rookie pass catchers Loveland and Luther Burden III need to live up to the standard of top draft picks on Sunday, especially with Rome Odunze currently in a slump.
D'Andre Swift is active after missing Week 9, but the Bears' plan on how to use Swift and Kyle Monangai in Week 10 will likely see Monangai once again in the starting role. Ben Johnson confirmed on Friday that he believes "in a guy having the hot hand", and a hand doesn't get much hotter than Monangai's astonishing 176-yard performance in Week 9.
Final Prediction: Bears win 34-27
While it may not be the kind of heartstopper that we saw in Week 9, I expect this game against the Giants to be another nail-biter. Even if the Bears' defense takes the ball away two or three times, they've given us no reason to trust them after giving up 72 points in their last two games. The Giants will likely move the ball at will and dominate in the red zone.
This means it all comes down to the offense, which will need big contributions from its rookies. If Benedet can hold his own and keep Williams upright, he should be able to find Loveland and Burden early and often, leading to big plays and splashy touchdowns. Meanwhile, I expect Monangai to once again be a wrecking ball, keeping the Bears in second-and-short situations, which opens up the entire offense.
A late touchdown from Jaxson Dart pulls the Giants within one score, and they'll trot out the onside kick team, but this time the Bears will recover and kneel it out for the win.