Here's how the Bears plan to use D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai in Week 10 vs. Giants
Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson suddenly has an abundance of riches at running back.
The combination of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai is slowly morphing into a discount version of what Johnson had with the Detroit Lions, when David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined to become the best running back duo in the NFL.
And while it's way too early to say Swift and Monangai have that upside, both Bears running backs have flashed high-level production throughout the 2025 season.
Swift ran hot after the bye, rushing for over 100 yards against the Commanders and Saints before regressing to just 11 carries for 45 yards against the Ravens two weeks ago.
He missed Week 9's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury.
Swift's absence opened the door for Monangai, who busted through it with 26 carries for 176 yards. Sure, the Bengals entered the game with the NFL's worst rushing defense, but Monangai flashed the kind of traits that would make any play caller excited.
Now that both running backs are expected to return in Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, one massive question remains: How will Johnson and the Bears deploy them?
The Bears coach met with the media on Friday and helped clear that up.
"I believe in a guy having the hot hand," Johnson said. "One guy, if he’s feeling it and giving us a spark, we might lean on that a little bit longer."
In other words, Johnson just issued a challenge to Swift and Monangai. The more effective player will be on the field, regardless of contract status or time in the league.
And, in other words, the opportunity for Monangai to become the Chicago Bears' lead ball carrier has never been greater.
If the rookie seventh-round pick has another big-time performance, he would likely become the Bears' version of Montgomery, while Swift is relegated to more of a passing-down role and two-minute option.
We'll see which running back has the hot hand in Week 10 against the Giants' 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL.