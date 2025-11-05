Did Bears' GM Ryan Poles blow it at the NFL trade deadline?

Sources: The #Bears and #49ers were among the teams that tried to trade for #Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II.



New York wanted a 2nd-round pick, so Chicago pivoted to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, while San Francisco ultimately stayed put. A move to the 49ers would’ve reunited Johnson… https://t.co/L2Tl5t3Mcb pic.twitter.com/67z3E6gHM6