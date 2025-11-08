NFL legend makes intriguing offer to Bears' Rome Odunze
Through the first four games of the 2025 NFL season, Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was on pace for a historic season, having put up 296 yards and five touchdowns. Since the Bears' Week 5 bye, however, he has just 177 yards and hasn't found the endzone once. Week 9 proved to be rock bottom for Odunze as he went the entire game without a catch for the first time in his career.
It's a mildly concerning slump for a player who was drafted in the Top 10 with expectations of being one of the NFL's best pass catchers. In fact, it has become such a frustrating issue that Odunze's dad took to social media to say he isn't happy with the Bears organization. Fortunately, Odunze himself doesn't share his dad's displeasure and has set the record straight on his role in Ben Johnson's offense.
Odunze has a legend in his corner who could level-up his game
But that doesn't change the fact that Odunze needs to be better, much better, to live up to his lofty draft status, and that's where one NFL legend comes in. During the 2000s, there weren't many better NFL receivers than Chad Johnson (A.K.A. Chad Ochocinco). In his prime, Johnson recorded five straight seasons of at least 1,250 receiving yards without missing a single game.
Now, this six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has his eyes set on helping Odunze reach his full potential. Late on Friday night, just after midnight, Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Odunze is a special talent he would like to mentor. Specifically, Johnson says he would "just need 3 weeks" with the young receiver to take him to the next level.
In July, Johnson hosted the "Wideout Workshop" in Miami. Similar in structure to the annual "Tight End University" founded by George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen, it was a camp for young receivers to receive instruction from an all-time NFL great. Among the attendees were Ja'Marr Chase and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who is garnering talk as an MVP candidate.
If Johnson's "Wideout Workshop" becomes an annual exercise, you can expect Odunze to receive an invitation next summer, but Odunze can't look that far ahead. The Bears are set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday, and he needs to be at his best. A win would push the Bears to 6-3, which, combined with losses from Detroit and Green Bay, would vault them to the top of the NFC North.
I'm sure every Bears fan would love to see Odunze mentored by the great Chad Johnson, but that conversation must wait for the offseason.