This Chicago Bears veteran is expected to cash in big during 2026 free agency

Success often comes at a price, and for the 2025 Chicago Bears, who are winners of eight of their last nine games and in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, the price they pay could come during the offseason.

The Bears have several key starters who will hit unrestricted free agency, especially on defense. Safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, defensive lineman Andrew Billings, and cornerback Nahshon Wright have all played well enough to earn a new deal in Chicago, but the dollars must make sense to bring them all back.

One of those soon-to-be free agents, Kevin Byard, was recently dubbed an underrated 2026 free agent who's set to cash in.

"Byard’s 79.9 overall PFF grade is the fourth-highest among qualified safeties this season," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "The veteran has been great against both the pass and run, as evidenced by his 73.1-plus PFF grades in both departments.

"During his two years in Chicago, Byard sits in the 89th percentile in PFF coverage grade at free safety and in the 72nd percentile in PFF run-defense grade. Perhaps there could be worry about signing him to a big contract at 32, but his play hasn’t displayed much decline at all."

Byard signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears in 2024, and while his first season in Chicago was marred by an overall horrendous vibe that surrounded the team, he's been one of the biggest stars in the Bears' breakout 2025 campaign.

It won't be easy for general manager Ryan Poles to decide between Byard and Brisker, assuming he won't have the salary cap wiggle room to bring both of them back. Currently, the Bears will begin the 2026 offseason ranked 25th in the NFL in cap space, which will limit Poles' spending power.

In fact, the Bears could decide to prioritize Nahshon Wright, whose breakout 2025 season at a premium position could make him the must-have for Dennis Allen's defense.

Perhaps the final five games of the 2025 regular season will offer a clearer picture of who's destined to come back to Chicago on a massive new deal.