Bears pay the price for success in 2026 In-Season Mock Draft 2.0

The vault to top seed in the NFC definitely detracts from the future for the Bears.

The future is inevitable, however.

Despite winning nine out of 10, the Bears have a few parts of their game showing real needs for improvement.

Free agency won't be much help next offseason because the Bears already sit $1.2 million over the cap for 2026, but really $12.6 million over in effective cap space according to Overthecap.com.

The #Bears (9-8) can finish no higher than sixth in the 2026 draft order, so ... — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 29, 2025

There are ways to get back under the cap easily enough, but to do it and then clear out enough space to go shopping for high-end free agents isn't realistic.

They're going to need to improve from within, which shouldn't be real hard on offense considering Caleb Williams' current poor pass completion percentage. The draft could be their most effective way to improve.

There's a problem, though. You don't make the leap like the Bears seem to have done and then draft early. Forget about getting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Jeremiyah Love, running back for Notre Dame, has been mocked to the Chicago Bears in round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. 👀 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TRunbBaUXc — Bears Luchador 🐻 (@Bears_Luchador) November 2, 2025

On defense, there are more issues than offense, but a pass rusher like Rueben Bain Jr. is out of the question for someone at the end of Round 1.

The defensive line, and particularly their pass rush and interior run stoppers, can both be improved. Their linebacker corps could use bolstering, as well.

They will need a safety because they have none under contract for next year.

With all of that said, here is the annual Thanksgiving weekend Chicago Bears On SI in-season mock draft. This is in-season mock 2.0 for 2026.

The Bears are picking 31st. This is what happens when you're the top seed in the conference.

#Alabama DL LT Overton (6-5, 278, SR)



A rugged, throwback defensive lineman with high levels of hand power. Capable of playing multiple alignments up front. pic.twitter.com/dNFFhImXYd — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 25, 2025

DL LT Overton, Alabama

Round 1, No. 31

He's not exactly a sack machine with seven for his career to date, but we're picking here based on what Dennis Allen wants or needs for his scheme and what Ryan Poles might do. Overton is a perfect stout end fit for this scheme at 6-foot-5, 278 pounds. The loss of Dayo Odeyingbo for the year means they're down one stout end. They need a replacement because Odeyingbo will still be under contract next season and most likely unable to play at the start of the season due to a torn Achilles. There were a few 240-pound edges at this point with bigger sack numbers, but that's not what they'll be looking to fill in this draft. They have that player in the rush with Austin Booker. They need a run-stopping end with decent pass rush ability.

LT Overton pulls out the Thriller after the SACK. 🕺



pic.twitter.com/VqSma9zrl0 — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) November 9, 2025

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Round 2, No. 63

He wore the green dot for the Crimson Tide, is a leader and a legitimate all-purpose linebacker who will doubt add to his 228-pound frame. He has 263 tackles, 17 1/2 for loss and five sacks with a pick and three fumble recoveries.

Deontae Lawson has been HUGE for this Alabama Defense!!!! #Rolltide pic.twitter.com/nSLRw358bS — JAiHAWKFLY℠ (@JAiHAWKFLY) November 30, 2025

RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 95

Price, Jeremiyah Love's backup, popped up as the highest graded remaining player at this pick in the mock, and no one had taken him in the first 94 selections. Of course Ben Johnson would love Price, a speed back who can also break a tackle. Pro Football Focus grades him third-best running back in this class, with 1,692 yards rushing and 21 TDs. He hasn't been used as a receiver enough by the Irish, but when he caught 15 passes it was for a hefty 10.8-yard average and three TDs. He also has a 36.1-yard kick return average on 41 returns with three TDs. The Bears won't need a speed back right away, but D'Andre Swift is in the last year of his contract in 2026.

The best returner in the country ☘️



Jadarian Price has been named a finalist for the Jet Award 💪#GoIrish☘️ | @Jadarian15 pic.twitter.com/2kbBH1OvUd — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2025

DT Bear Alexander, Oregon

Round 4, No. 129

At 6-4, 305, he is the 3-technique defensive tackle who can eventually replace Grady Jarrett. The idea was to draft a safety here but none of those worth taking were available and besides, how can the Bears turn down a defensive tackle named Bear? He was Caleb Williams' teammate at USC in 2023 and played there two years after starting out at Georgia on a national champion team in 2022.

Bear Alexander has a 15.1% stop rate as a run defender. He is quick off the snap, has active hands, and is a high effort player. That will play. pic.twitter.com/GUGUprSYl5 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 13, 2025

S Rod Moore, Michigan

Round 5, No. 171

A key defensive player for three years at Michigan and part of the national championship team in 2023, he suffered a torn ACL in 2024 spring ball, had a setback in rehabbing and wasn't able to play more than three games this season. He had seven interceptions for the Wolverines and 147 tackles.

ROD MOORE‼️ 🙌#OTD in 2023, the DB called game to send No. 3 Michigan past No. 2 Ohio State for the third straight season. pic.twitter.com/quPe4Lz2e8 — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) November 25, 2025

DE Will Heldt, Clemson

Round 7, No. 238

A productive pass rusher with 12 1/2 sacks his final two seasons, he had five for Purdue and then 7 1/2 with Clemson with 15 tackles for loss this season. At 6-6, 262, he'd be a fit in the Bears' scheme, particularly with his 26 career tackles for loss. He had been considered a middle-round pick earlier but on some early charts has dropped to seventh round or free agent. A player as disciplined but effective like he is should be taken higher.

Will Heldt is an incredibly disciplined rusher.



He was a key factor in keeping Sellers contained in the pocket.



The 🅱️ button spin move was activated here. pic.twitter.com/32GpSTWXZI — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) November 30, 2025

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Round 7, No.246

Altmyer has the arm and this year got to show his skills. He is at 68.1% on th season (226 of 332) and wouldn't a certain QB in a certain city be glad to have a completion percentage this high. With 21 TDs and five interceptions this year, he is at 59 TDs and 24 interceptions for his career. Third QB Case Keenum was brought in to help in the QB room but Caleb Williams doesn't really need the added instructor after a full year in the offense. Altmyer would be a good third to bring on and prep just in case.

A career that lands among the program’s best. Luke Altmyer’s time in Champaign is one for the books. pic.twitter.com/4vH83vtJ5x — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 29, 2025

WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Round 7, No. 257

At 6-1, 224 and with speed expected to be low 4.4s, it's surprising to see he doesn't get more attention and was still here at the end of the draft. He has 66 catches for 817 yards with eight TDs this year and had 52 for 754 with 10 TDs last year, so plenty of production. He also returns punts.

X: BearsOnSI