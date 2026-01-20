What the Caleb Williams effect could do for Bears this offseason

The talking point du jour after the Bears had lost 20-17 to the Rams in the divisional playoffs had been how nothing is guaranteed and nothing carries over to next season.

Cole Kmet and several others voiced this as they insisted it would be difficult to duplicate what the team did this year in 2026. Kmet even pointed out how the rest of the NFC North would be gunning for them.

Of course this is all true, but just because they can't win seven games in dramatic comeback style doesn't mean they're doomed to a 9-8 or 8-9 year.

They will improve with another year in the offense of Ben Johnson and perhaps they finally address defensive line issues.

On Monday at Halas Hall, another reason was cited by several players.

"And I think that’s going to attract people to come here in my opinion because of how good he is as a quarterback. So that’s why I feel like it’s sustainable." Kevin Byard on Caleb Williams

“Green Bay Sucks!” breaks out at the UC.



Caleb Williams LOVES it pic.twitter.com/nNhNNenPxx — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 20, 2026

It's the guy who was watching Connor Bedard at the Blackhawks-Jets game on Monday night with the Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong. That would be one Caleb Williams. If Aaron Rodgers once claimed to own the Bears, Williams now owns the city, and that trumps all.

The Bears quarterback, after this season, is going to do more for the team than pass the ball.

If you call yourself a football fan and don’t appreciate the beauty of this pass by Caleb Williams, then you are not a football fan. pic.twitter.com/gtrGOvO6IL — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) January 20, 2026

"I’m not sitting here saying we’re going to use the momentum from this year into this next season, but like I said, I think with the core of the guys that we have here, obviously with Ben leading this roster, but also they have a franchise quarterback," safety Kevin Byard said. "That’s one of the hardest things to get right, to have a franchise quarterback.

"And obviously being able to build around him. But like I said, who knows what it’s going to look like on that side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball but like I said if you have those first two pieces with the head coach and the quarterback on the same page, Caleb is going to do nothing but get better."

Caleb Williams and PCA at the Blackhawks game. These two have the city ready for titles pic.twitter.com/eRHyFNZvwK — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) January 20, 2026

Williams makes Chicago a destination

There is Willams' talent level, but also something else Byard pointed out that could well come into play in March.

"I think the lessons that he’s learned, he’s going to take that into the offseason," Byard said. "It's going to drive him to be the best he can possibly be. I mean, he’s already a top quarterback in this league in my opinion.

Rams defenders had some nice things to say about Caleb Williams last night. Bears season is over - but they have their franchise QB. pic.twitter.com/mWD28GKPNu — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 20, 2026

"And I think that’s going to attract people to come here in my opinion because of how good he is as a quarterback. So that’s why I feel like it’s sustainable."

Williams helping them draw a free agent or two does not seem far-fetched at all. Free agents look for these types of things all the time if money is comparable in different places. It would also help if they had some cap space, which they lack at the moment.

"It’s amazing," safety Jaquan Brisker said. "Eighteen continues to grow, especially from the first day he walked in to where he is now, it’s amazing to see what type of player he’s going to be. He’s going to continue to grow. He has become a better man, a better person, a better player, a better teammate.

100%. You've got Caleb Williams under cheap control for 3 more seasons (including the 5th year option).



Poles has yet to maximize his cap flexibility... At all. Everything has been super basic. I fully expect that to change this offseason. Good teams always find ways. #Bears https://t.co/G14L2RrqCE — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 19, 2026

"You see the plays he makes out there, and you can’t coach some of those things. They have a quarterback here in Chicago, and it’s going to be special for whatever (teammates are) going to be a part of this. He’s going to be a problem in this league."

The bond often found between quarterbacks and his protectors on the offense line now exists.

"First and foremost, awesome guy, great teammate, great to have around, all those things," center Drew Dalman said. "And then all the superlatives as a player.

Crowd FIRED UP to see Caleb Williams on the glass at the #Blackhawks game tonight pic.twitter.com/NktB2ocDcz — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 20, 2026

"As an O-line, I can't tell you the amount of times he's helped us out when we've struggled or made huge plays for the team to keep us in games or to win games. I don't know what else you can ask for."

Williams sounded like an extension of Ben Johnson when he talked about what's to come. It's going to be hard work.

"You don't win championships at this moment," Williams said. "You win championships in OTA's and training camp and things like that. We will figure it out, we will come back together as a collective and find a way to go get back in the playoffs, back in the run because that's where you ultimately want to be every single year."

Chicago has needed a quarterback for so long and all of the things that follow a good one can now head to Halas Hall and Soldier Field.

In the not-so-distant past, a former Bears coach referred to the skillset Montez Sweat brought their defense as the "Sweat Effect."

Now, the Bears are about to see the full extent of the "Caleb Effect."

Kyle Monangai on what he’s learned about Caleb Williams this season:



“Nothing I didn’t already know”



When asked about watching the game-tying TD to Cole Kmet from the sideline:



“You kind of become a fan in that moment” pic.twitter.com/WRIf978M5Z — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) January 19, 2026

