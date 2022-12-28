Bengals Film Breakdown: Will Hakeem Adeniji Solidify Right Tackle Spot With La'el Collins Out?

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL and MCL in Saturday's win over the Patriots. Collins was having one of his best games of the season when he went down.

Hakeem Adeniji took over for Collins at right tackle. The Bengals hope that Adeniji can keep the ship afloat during this final stretch and in the postseason. Let’s take a look into just how well Adeniji played in relief of Collins.

Pass Protection

The area that most Bengals fans are curious about is pass protection. Above all else, keeping the quarterback upright is the most important goal of a Bengals' offensive lineman. They are a spread offense that relies on throwing the football more than running it. With a superstar quarterback and elite wide receiver group, who can blame them?

Adeniji is an athletic tackle that can fire out of his stance. He moves well for his size and should be able to set out to wide rushers. He should be able to meet any speed rusher along their path and create an obstacle for them. It’s also nice to be able to rely on athleticism when other issues have caused an imperfect pass set.

To go with this athleticism, Adeniji does a good job of maintaining a positive position in pass protection. Once he wins against a pass rusher, he would typically sustain that block and not allow a late win from his opposition.

On this rep for example he does a great job of getting to an advantageous position against Matthew Judon. The flash of his hands caused Judon to prematurely use his move, which allowed Adeniji to then try to punch and latch into him. When Judon whiffs he does a great job of transitioning from that cross-chop into a bull rush. This catches Adeniji somewhat off guard, but he is able to anchor in and finish the block without allowing a pressure. Adeniji could do a better job of tightening his hands to protect his chest, but otherwise, this is a pretty good rep from him and highlights both the athleticism and ability to sustain.

It was surprising to see that Adeniji and Alex Cappa were able to communicate pretty well to pass off stunts. It could just be the small sample size, but they were able to handle what the Patriots were trying to do to stress their communication.

This play does involve some help from the tight end and they do have the slide working towards them from the center, but nevertheless, it’s a good trade-off from the young right tackle and his teammate. It’s a different beast to be able to do that when you’re working away from the slide without help, but all things considered, this is a pretty nice rep from the duo.

That takes us to the areas that were a concern in the passing game.

Adeniji was inconsistent with hitting his landmarks in pass protection. This led to him oversetting or undersetting at times which allowed the Patriots' pass rushers to win around him either to the inside or outside. Missing his landmarks allowed pass rushers to win quickly against him. While he did a good job on Saturday when he was able to get into a position of advantage, this inconsistency in his set made it so he could not consistently get into that position. The other issue shown in that video is how hard he reacted to an inside jab from Josh Uche. He needs to remain patient in his set, so that he doesn't fall for jabs and other setup moves.