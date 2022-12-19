By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Cincinnati is playing like one of the best teams in franchise history.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals odds of winning were bleak trailing 17-0 late in the second quarter on Sunday, but they fought back with a monstrous string of turnover heroics on defense and special teams.

It all led to a 34-23 win over Tampa Bay that helped cement a lead in the AFC North and produced some eye-popping numbers along the way from Joe Burrow and the rest of the team.

Burrow tied his career high with 4 passing TDs

According to ESPN, Burrow is the first player in NFL history to record 75 Pass TDs & 10 Rush TDs through a player’s first 40 career games.

This is the first game ever where Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, And Ja'Marr Chase all caught TDs

Tom Brady is now 89-1 at home when leading by 17-plus points in his career

He was 159-3 overall when leading by 17-plus points in any game, and is now 159-4

Sunday was the second time this season Cincinnati has forced 4 turnovers (27-12 win over NYJ)

Cincinnati has now won and covered the spread in six straight games, their longest streak since the 1988 Super Bowl season

The Burrow-led Bengals are just getting started in the young star's career.

Now, they control their destiny for the AFC's No. 2 seed.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Reflect on 'Perfect' Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok