Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

Tyler Boyd suffered a gruesome finger injury last week against the Browns. Not only did he play today, but he caught the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter, finishing with five receptions for 35 yards.

“He was gritty all day. That shows his toughness, his leadership, his commitment to the team and organization," Joe Burrow said. "He played really well today for us and stepped up in some big spots.”

Burrow Throws Four Touchdowns

Burrow didn't play his best game of the season, but responded the right way, especially after throwing an interception on the first drive of the game and being out of rhythm for most of the first half.

The Bengals punted on three-straight drives following the turnover and were facing a 17 point deficit when Burrow led the offense on a 7-play, 47-yard drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal. Trimming the deficit to 17-3 gave Cincinnati a little momentum going into the half.

"I think that really started the momentum. I think all year we’ve really been a good two-minute team," Burrow said. "I feel really good about our calls in that situation and we were able to go right down the field and get some points right before the half that was much needed—cut it to a two score game instead of three. So that was a big point in the game.”

The Bengals went on to score 34-straight points and cruise to their 10th victory of the season.

Money Mac

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was perfect on Sunday, making both of his field goal attempts and both extra points. He didn't have any long kicks, but it didn't matter. Having a reliable kicker is valuable and McPherson bounced back after missing an extra point last week.