Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Bengals used a quick start to propel them to a 22-18 victory over the Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough.

Cincinnati led 22-0 at halftime and held on for the win. The Bengals have won seven consecutive games and are 11-4 on the season.

Here are some postgame observations:

Huge Turnover

With the Patriots just five yards away from completing an improbable comeback, Vonn Bell punched the ball away from Rhamondre Stevenson at the perfect time. B.J. Hill recovered the fumble with just 59 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Things were unraveling for the Bengals, but they found a way to make one more play than the Patriots and it made the difference.

Cincinnati ran the ball three-straight times to burn all three of New England's timeouts and their defense kept the Patriots out of the end zone with less than a minute remaining to secure the win.

Ugly Second Half

The Bengals didn't score in the second half. They had two turnovers, including a pick-six by Marcus Jones, which gave the Patriots the boost they needed to rally.

Cincinnati's offense got off to a hot start, but it came to a halt in the second half.

They punted once, had two turnovers and had a missed field goal attempt.

Things weren't much better on defense. Mac Jones led the Patriots on scoring drives of 77 and 85 yards to get New England back in the game.

Final Numbers

Burrow completed 40-of-52 passes for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Tee Higgins led the way with eight receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase had eight catches for 79 yards and Trenton Irwin finished with three receptions for 45 yards and two scores.

Money Mac Struggles



Evan McPherson missed two extra points, although one was nullified due to a penalty. He also missed a 43-yard field goal that would've given Cincinnati a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Hot Start

Joe Burrow started the game by completing 11-of-11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati scored on their first three possessions of the game, including two touchdowns. Burrow led them on a 5-play, 78-yard drive to start the game that ended with a 9-yard touchdown reception by Tee Higgins.

The defense forced a 3-and-out and Burrow led the Bengals downfield for another touchdown. He found Trenton Irwin for a 23-yard score to cap off a 9-play, 64-yard drive.

Burrow was 13-of-15 for 165 in the first quarter. The Bengals generated 189 yards of total offense over that span. Meanwhile, the Patriots had just 10 yards offense, punted twice and didn't have a first down in the first quarter.

Burrow spread the ball around in the first half, completing passes to eight different receivers. He finished the half 28-of-36 for 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

His 28 first half completions are the most of his career and the most by a quarterback in the NFL this season.

Burrow has a touchdown pass in 22-straight games, which is a Bengals franchise record.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Bills on Monday, Jan. 2 at 8:30 p.m. at Paycor Stadium.

