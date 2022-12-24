Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

The Bengals won their 7th-straight game on Sunday with a 22-18 win over the Patriots, bringing their record to 11-4 on the season.

Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Burrow

Honestly Joe Burrow could have been better against the Patriots, but he finished the game with 375 yards and three touchdowns. He started the game flawless, and despite a late meltdown from the Bengals, he played a huge role in the win.

Cam Sample

Cam Sample had what was probably the best game of his career. He finished the game with a sack and a tackle-for-loss, and was getting pressure often. The Bengals' defensive line is banged up, so having Sample step up could be a big deal for this unit with the playoffs looming.

Tee Higgins

The Bengals wide receiver finished with 128 yards and one touchdown on eight receptions against the Patriots. He took advantage of a New England secondary that doesn’t have much height by going up to grab some 50/50 balls that led the Bengals to victory.

Trenton Irwin

Trenton Irwin was about an inch away from securing his third touchdown of the day, but he settled for scores on three receptions. The Bengals' top three receivers have all missed time recently, and Irwin took advantage, stepping up into a role where he could be the fourth wide receiver.

Vonn Bell

Vonn Bell made the play of the game for the Bengals. It wasn’t looking good late, as the Patriots had the ball near the end zone with a chance to win the game. Bell punched the ball away from Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, winning the game for the Bengals.

Losers

Evan McPherson

The Bengals kicker had a rough day. He missed two extra points, although one was called back due to a penalty. He also missed a 43-yard field goal. The conditions in New England were not ideal, and Patriots kicker Nick Folk also struggled, but this is not a good sign for McPherson, who has had his fair share of misses this season.

