By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held on 22-18 against the Patriots after a torrid comeback from New England.

The Bengals won their seventh-straight game and maintained a hold over their AFC North lead.

Check out key numbers following the victory from Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals.

Saturday marked the first game in Bill Belichick's head coaching career where a QB threw for at least 289 yards in the first half

The Bengals have won and covered seven-straight games for the first time in team history. It's the team's first seven-game cover streak since the 1970s

Burrow's 28 first-half completions are the most in any half by a QB this season

The 22-18 final marked a scorigami, the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history

Burrow had as many TDs as the Patriots had first downs in the opening half

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones became the second player in the Super Bowl era to score a 40+ yd receiving TD, punt return TD, and INT return TD in their career, joining Deion Sanders.

It was a wild afternoon in Foxboro, Massachusetts, and Cincinnati squeaked by to keep all of its goals on the table.

