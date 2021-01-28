The Bengals Were Big Winners on Wednesday Night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't win many games in 2020. Plenty of people thought they made the wrong decision when they decided to bring back head coach Zac Taylor for a third season.

Those same people [me included] can acknowledge that they were big winners on Wednesday night.

There were seven head coaching vacancies this offseason. The Jaguars, Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Falcons, Jets and Texans have all hired new coaches.

Houston hired David Culley to be their next head coach on Wednesday night. The other six vacancies were already filled.

No one hired Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, despite his success in Kansas City. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady will both be back in Buffalo and Carolina next season.

That's a big win for the Bengals, who have a promising young quarterback and a head coach that's 6-25-1 after two seasons.

Maybe Taylor turns it around in year three. He could end up being the young, promising offensive mind that the organization thought they were hiring in 2019. If he doesn't work out and things continue to trend in the wrong direction, then the Bengals will some great coaching options next offseason.

The trio of Bieniemy, Brady and Daboll interviewed with most of the franchises with head coaching vacancies. All three would be intriguing fits in Cincinnati.

Brady worked with Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow during his record-setting 2019 campaign at LSU. The 31-year-old got the most out of Burrow, helping the Tigers finish 15-0 in a magical season that ended with a National Championship.

Brady's success at LSU helped him become the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator prior to the 2020 season.

Bieniemy interviewed for the Bengals head coaching vacancy in 2019. They chose Taylor over the former NFL running back.

Since then, Bieniemy has helped Patrick Mahomes become one of the most unstoppable forces in NFL history.

It's a surprise that he didn't get a head coaching job during this hiring cycle, but it gives the Bengals another quality option should Taylor fail in 2021.

The same goes for Daboll, who helped Josh Allen developed into a top 10 quarterback. There were plenty of people in league circles that thought he would land in Los Angeles.

Instead, all three coaches will get another year to show what they can do.

Brady will have another season to grow as a coach and learn about life in the NFL.

Bieniemy will continue to work with Andy Reid, who's arguably the best head coach in the league.

Daboll will try to best Bieniemy next season following the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

This could all be a moot point if Taylor turns this around, but the Bengals need a backup plan if he can' right the ship in 2021.

It looks like they'll have plenty of options.

