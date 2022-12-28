The Bengals have plenty of space to pay players over the next two offseasons.

CINCINNATI — Most people believe the Bengals will contend for Super Bowls with Joe Burrow in the fold over the next few years.

ESPN analyst Dominique Foxworth isn't sold.

The former NFL cornerback made his weekly appearance on the Mina Kimes Show and said the Bengals window could close fast after this season.

"I thought the big picture for them is windows close fast," Foxworth said. "When I look at this roster—that's what I'm struck by is it feels promising. And it feels like, 'oh, we got the quarterback everything's in front of us.' It's not something that Bengals fans are accustomed to is having this promising window, and also when you look at the roster, you're like, 'Man, this window could close fast,' depending on what happens with Tee Higgins. What happens on the offensive line. Joe Burrow's health obviously—this thing could close fast, and then not even to mention the defense feels like a defense that is fully optimizing its ability, and it's still not great. So what happens when you aren't doing that?"

In Foxworth's eyes, a Super Bowl needs to happen this season.

"Yeah, so generally, my thought is y'all better win it this year. Because things change. They're in that division with the Ravens and the Steelers, two teams who refuse to ever be bad. And the Browns refuse to be good."

Foxworth never gave hard numbers as to why the Bengals aren't set up to retain their talent. The front office has been preparing for these big deals for over two years now.

According to OverTheCap, the Bengals have the fifth-most valuable roster in the league based on APY/on-field value. The only priority free agent in the top ten of the Bengals' most valuable players is Germaine Pratt.

Higgins is still under contract for one more year, as is Logan Wilson. So the band will largely be together for at least one more season.

Letting Jessie Bates III walk and cutting Joe Mixon will help stitch things together even longer.

Sitting in the top-seven teams by cap space over the next two seasons, it's hard to find a reason why this window will close as long as Joe Burrow is passing to Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Bengals Right Tackle La’el Collins Out For Season

Eli Apple On Mac Jones Hit: ‘It Was A Dirty Play’

Bengals Flight to Cincinnati Stopped in New York Due to Plane Engine Issue Following Win Over Patriots

By The Numbers: Bengals Escape 22-18 Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 22-18 Win Over New England Patriots

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Fast Start, Bengals Hold On For 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Joe Burrow Gifts Cruises To Offensive Line For Christmas

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls After Cincinnati's 22-18 Win Over New England

Watch: Joe Burrow Reacts to Bengals' 22-18 Win Over Patriots

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 34-23 Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win Over Bucs, Zac Taylor Hands Out Game Balls

Playoff Picture: Cincinnati Takes Control Of AFC North Destiny

By The Numbers: Bengals, Joe Burrow Set Multiple Records In 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Dominate Second Half, Beat Buccaneers 34-23

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok